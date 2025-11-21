Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) publishes an updated earnings capacity proforma for the third quarter 2025

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") and Public Property Invest ASA ("PPI") announced on 11 November 2025 that they have entered into three agreements regarding the transfer of three wholly owned subsidiaries (directly or indirectly), collectively referred to as the "Transaction." Public Property Invest ASA ("PPI") is a Norwegian real estate company listed on Oslo Børs and is an affiliated company to SBB. The Group's updated pro forma earnings capacity is based on the earnings capacity as of Q3 2025, published on 7 November 2025, adjusted for the effects of the transaction with PPI, where SBB divests assets of approximately SEK 32 billion and uses the proceeds to subscribe for shares in PPI and repay debt. Illustrative assumptions regarding debt repayment are presented in the material attached to this press release. The Group's updated pro forma earnings capacity is attached to this press release and is intended to illustrate SBB's ongoing earnings effect attributable to common shareholders. On a pro forma basis for 2025, this amounts to SEK 0.59 per common share before cost normalization and SEK 0.71 per common share after cost normalization, compared to SEK 0.42 per common share in the most recently communicated earnings capacity for the third quarter of 2025.

"Our focus with the transaction with PPI has been to create a SBB with stronger financial position and improved recurring earnings as a result of the financial and operational benefits generated," says Leiv Synnes, CEO of SBB.

The complete pro forma earnings capacity is attached to this press release.

The presented earnings capacity is assessed on a twelve-month basis for SBB after the Transaction. Earnings capacity should not be regarded as a forecast for the coming twelve months. SBB's income statement is also affected by changes in the value of the property portfolio for underlying holdings, as well as future property acquisitions, investments, and/or property disposals. Additional factors impacting results include changes in the value of derivatives and currency fluctuations. None of these have been considered in the earnings capacity.

For further details on assumptions and descriptions of the current earnings capacity, please refer to the companies' own communicated earnings capacities and SBB's Q3 2025 interim report.

Forward-Looking Information

The updated pro forma earnings capacity is not a forecast and should be regarded solely as a hypothetical snapshot, presented only to illustrate annualized revenues and costs based on the property portfolio, financial costs, capital structure, and organization at a specific point in time.

Financial Information and Earnings Capacity

The financial information presented in this press release is provided for illustrative purposes only and includes estimates and assumptions.

The preliminary financial information has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS, does not constitute financial pro forma information, and has not been audited or otherwise reviewed by the company's' auditor. Differences in accounting principles or definitions of financial metrics not defined under IFRS have not been considered. The presented financial information is based on reported unaudited financial data.

