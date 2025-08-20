Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Interim Report January - June 2025: SBB increased its property exposure

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2025:

The period in brief

Rental income amounted to SEK 1,676m (2,110). Rental income increased by 1.3 percent in comparable portfolios.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,155m (1,444). Net operating income increased by 3.7 percent in comparable portfolios.

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 360m (410).

Unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -143m (-2,777)

Profit for the period attributable to Parent Company shareholders amounted to SEK 861m (-3,199).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 502m (-13).

Investments in existing properties amounted to SEK 649m (608), of which Sveafastigheter SEK 446m (298). Property acquisitions amounted to SEK 205m (3,973).

" The trend has been reversed- we have good reason to be optimist about our valuations and SBB's long-term prospects."



Leiv Synnes, CEO

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) is one of the Nordic region's leading property company in social infrastructure. The Company's strategy is to long term own and manage social infrastructure properties in the Nordics and rent regulated residential properties in Sweden, and to actively work with property development. Through SBB's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the Company an attractive long-term partner. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

