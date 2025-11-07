Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Interim Report January - September 2025

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2025:

The period in brief

· Rental income amounted to SEK 2,494m (2,916). Rental income increased by 1.6 percent in comparable portfolios.

·Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,769m (2,035). Net operating income increased by 2.9 percent in comparable portfolios.

· Profit from property management amounted to SEK 722m (643).

· Unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -189m (-3,291).

· Profit for the period attributable to Parent Company shareholders amounted to SEK 1,593m (-5,116).

· Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 615m (310).

· Investments in existing investment properties amounted to SEK 1,026m (798), of which Sveafastigheter SEK 692m (336). Property acquisitions amounted to SEK 270m (4,080).



" Municipalities around the country appreciate SBB as a long-term and reliable partner for the public sector."



Leiv Synnes, CEO

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) is one of the Nordic region's leading property company in social infrastructure. The Company's strategy is to long term own and manage social infrastructure properties in the Nordics and rent regulated residential properties in Sweden, and to actively work with property development. Through SBB's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the Company an attractive long-term partner. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

