Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB implements organizational changes and announces changes in the management team

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") has today confirmed the restructuring of its organization following the transaction with Public Property Invest ASA ("PPI") that was completed on December 16, 2025.

The organisation within SBB will consist of 29 employees going forward, compared with 146 prior to the transaction with PPI. Remaining within SBB will be personnel within SBB Development and personnel within central staff functions.

"Through the reorganization, SBB will have a cost-effective and experienced team consisting of individuals with complementary skills. The focus is on creating value for the company's shareholders. This is achieved through well-founded investment decisions, strong financial analysis, and discipline in capital allocation." says Leiv Synnes.

Annika Ekström, Property Director and Deputy CEO, will, as previously announced, take up a position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at PPI and is stepping down from SBB's management team today.

Helena Lindahl, Treasury Director & IR, has decided to leave SBB at her own request.

"Helena has done a fantastic job as Treasury Director at SBB. When it has been most needed, she has demonstrated an exceptional combination of strong work ethic, financial expertise, and inclusive leadership. Helena has played a crucial role in developing the company's financial governance," says Leiv Synnes.

"After three intense years, I am now leaving SBB to pursue new and exciting challenges. I am incredibly proud to have been part of helping the company overcome the market turbulence that arose in 2023 and take the company to where it is today - well equipped for the future. It has been intense but, overall, very fun, challenging and always in good companionship with highly competent colleagues," says Helena Lindahl.

Sebastian Westberg, Deputy CFO, Treasury Director will take over as Treasury Director & IR with responsibility for Finance and Investor Relations and joins the management team today.

"Sebastian was recruited for his specialist expertise in financing and his strong leadership skills. In his new role, Sebastian will continue to develop," says Leiv Synnes.

Following the change, the SBB management team consists of

Leiv Synnes, CEO

Krister Karlsson, COO, Deputy CEO

Daniel Tellberg, Finance Director

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR

Carl Lundh Mortimer, Head of Business Development

