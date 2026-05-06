Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Interim Report January - March 2026

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), INTERIM REPORT JAN-MAR 2026

The period in brief

Long-term net asset value increased by SEK 142m to SEK 14,528m (14,386), corresponding to SEK 8.22 (8.14) per share.

Property exposure increased by SEK 2.8bn to SEK 78.7bn (75.8).

Interest-bearing liabilities declined to SEK 38,226m (39,988), of which Sveafastigheter SEK 12,878m (12,721). Interest expenses amounted to SEK -288m (-354), of which Sveafastigheter SEK -117m (-84).

Rental income amounted to SEK 474m (473), of which SEK 398m (376) from Sveafastigheter. Rental income increased by 4.9 percent in comparable portfolios.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 254m (247), of which SEK 226m (217) from Sveafastigheter. Net operating income increased by 3.9 percent in comparable portfolios.

Profit/loss from joint ventures and associated companies amounted to SEK 107m (116).

Profit/loss from property management incl. discontinued operations amounted to SEK 131m (81).

Unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK 104m (-12).

Profit/loss for the period incl. discontinued operations attributable to Parent Company shareholders amounted to SEK -257m (1,585).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK -192m (-41).

"Determined efforts yield results - and SBB is on the path to a stronger and more value-driven future."

Leiv Synnes, CEO

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

This information is information that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 08:00 CEST.