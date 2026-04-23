Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2026 in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) on 23 April 2026, the following items were inter alia resolved upon:

Board of Directors

Lennart Schuss, Ilija Batljan, Hans Runesten, Øyvind Eriksen, Han-Suck Song, and Tone Kristin Omsted and Lennart Sten were re-elected as Members of the Board of Directors. In addition, Lennart Sten was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Øyvind Eriksen were re-elected as deputy chairman of the Board of Directors. Richard Silén was elected as new Member of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The meeting elected Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor.

Board and auditor fees

The meeting resolved on fees to the Board of Directors and the auditor respectively, in accordance with the Nomination Committees' proposition.

Nomination Committee instructions

The meeting resolved to adopt principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions to the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Nomination Committees' proposition.

Discharge from liability

The meeting granted the board directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

Appropriation of the company's results

The meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet. The meeting resolved to allocate the company's results in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, meaning that funds at the disposal of the Annual General Meeting are carried forward and that no dividend is paid.

The Board of Directors' remuneration report

The meeting resolved to approve the remuneration report.

Authorization on issue of new shares

The meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to issue new shares in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposition.

Authorization on transfer and acquisition of the Company's own shares

The meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve upon acquisition and transfer of own shares in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposition.



Long-term incentive program

The meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program 2026 (LTIP 2026) in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

Complete documents for the General Meeting are available on the company's website under corporate governance issues.

Stockholm 23 April 2026

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ)

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.