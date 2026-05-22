Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB divests elderly care property in Strängnäs

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB"), together with Humana, has entered into an agreement with Northern Horizon Capital to divest a jointly owned elderly care property in Strängnäs, in which SBB owned 50 percent. The preliminary purchase price amounts to SEK 237 million, and the transaction is expected to be completed in June 2026.



The property was completed in spring 2025 and comprises 100 apartments. The property was developed and constructed during the years 2022 to 2025 in partnership between SBB and Humana.



The transaction is in line with SBB's strategy of continuously optimizing its portfolio, divesting non-core holdings, and releasing capital.



This is a property to be proud of. An excellent example of value creation by our team at SBB Utveckling.

Says Leiv Synnes, CEO



The agreed property value amounts to SEK 235.5 million, which is 3 percent below the latest external valuation. The property is unencumbered, and the estimated liquidity to SBB, including distribution of the company's cash in connection with closing, amounts to SEK 134 million.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.