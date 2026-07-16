Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Interim Report January - June 2026

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), INTERIM REPORT JAN-JUN 2026

The period in brief, continuing operations

Rental income amounted to SEK 955m (952), of which SEK 806m (759) from Sveafastigheter. Rental income increased by 4.7 percent in comparable portfolios.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 582m (591), of which SEK 515m (487) from Sveafastigheter. Net operating income increased by 3.5 percent in comparable portfolios.

Unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK 52m (-91).

Profit/loss for the period incl. discontinued operations attributable to Parent Company shareholders amounted to SEK -678m (860). Exchange rate differences affects profit/loss before tax with SEK -728m (1,157).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 86m (502).

Long-term net asset value amounted to SEK 14,049m (14,386), corresponding to SEK 7.94 (8.14) per share.

Property exposure and net asset value

Sveafastigheter net asset value increased with 1.0 percent, including share buybacks of SEK 96m.

Public Property Invests net asset value increased with 1.8 percent.

Nordiqus net asset value increased with 5.1 percent.

The Property exposure increased with SEK 2.8bn to SEK 78.6bn (75.8).

"We're executing strategic improvements, quarter after quarter. Now we're concentrating our resources where they make the biggest difference - our three market-leading core holdings."

Leiv Synnes, CEO

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Westberg, Treasury Director & IR ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

About Us

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) invests in social infrastructure in the Nordic region. SBB develops and owns companies with the aim of creating leading companies within their respective business areas. The company holds significant ownership interests in a number of listed and unlisted companies, and conducts its operations through both direct and indirect management of assets within community service properties and residential real estate. SBB works continuously to develop and realize value over time, taking into account both financial returns and social benefit. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.

This information is information that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 08:00 CEST.