Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), the technology provider behind commercial real estate's first secure, real-time data exchange for property availabilities, today announced the expansion of RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange (CODE) into Toronto, Canada's largest and most strategically significant commercial real estate market.

DATA EXCHANGE

RESAAS CODE serves the largest commercial real estate brokerages and some of the most significant institutional owners and operators in North America. The platform enables enterprise customers to securely share and access real-time availability data across organizational boundaries. This delivers structured, normalized, and actionable market intelligence at scale.

MARKET EXPANSION

RESAAS CODE already serves enterprise customers in the greater Vancouver market, tracking both Office and Industrial asset classes. The Toronto deployment extends this national network to Canada's premier commercial real estate hub, with both Office and Industrial asset classes supported.

Office: Toronto's downtown core is one of North America's most active office markets. Enterprise participants on RESAAS CODE can instantly publish, discover, and act on availability information across a trusted network of cooperating brokerages and institutions, delivering an unprecedented level of real-time market visibility.

Industrial: The Industrial asset class brings global real estate operators that collectively own and manage millions of square feet of industrial space across the Greater Toronto Area.

DATAFEEDS AND API INTEGRATION

The majority of enterprise customers across all cities where RESAAS CODE operates have already integrated their internal databases via secure data feeds and APIs (Application Programming Interface). New market expansions do not require any additional technology development. Enterprise customers simply upsize their existing subscription licenses to RESAAS to activate participation in additional cities, regions, or countries. Each new city expands customer intelligence, transactional efficiencies, and incremental recurring revenue while leveraging the current infrastructure.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Toronto is home to many of the world's leading real estate owners, operators, and commercial brokerage firms, a significant number of whom are already RESAAS CODE enterprise customers," said RESAAS CEO Tom Rossiter. "With every new market added, every enterprise customer that participates, and every asset class supported, the network effect is strengthened to drive long-term value of RESAAS CODE for all participants."

To learn more about RESAAS CODE visit: https://corporate.resaas.com/code

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) is a technology company focused on modernizing collaboration, payments, and data exchange across the global real estate industry. The Company's enterprise platform connects real estate organizations, brokerages, agents, research teams, and institutional participants through technology solutions that facilitate trusted communication, the movement of funds, and the secure exchange of industry data. RESAAS serves global enterprise clients and is advancing payment infrastructure and commercial real estate data exchange capabilities designed to create long-term value for the real estate ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301843

Source: RESAAS Services Inc.