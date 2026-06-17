Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Frank Guillemette (the "Acquiror") announces that, on June 12, 2026, he acquired an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the capital of Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Issuer") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange for total consideration of $19,136.00 CAD (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror held 20,602,166 common shares and 4,633,333 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer, representing approximately 19.35% of Caprock's issued and outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the common share purchase warrants held by the Acquiror. As of the Acquiror's Early Warning Report dated May 25, 2026, the Acquiror held 17,947,666 common shares and 4,633,333 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer, representing approximately 17.44% of Caprock's issued and outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the common share purchase warrants then held by the Acquiror.

After giving effect to the Acquisition, the Acquiror now holds 20,802,166 common shares and 4,633,333 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer, representing approximately 19.50% of Caprock's issued and outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the common share purchase warrants held by the Acquiror. This represents an increase of approximately 0.15% in the Acquiror's shareholdings in Caprock and an increase of approximately 2.06% in the Acquiror's holdings in Caprock since the Acquiror's Early Warning Report dated May 25, 2026. The securities were acquired for investment purposes only. The Acquiror may from time to time increase or decrease ownership or control of securities of Caprock depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors. A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of the Issuer is located at 36 Toronto Street, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2C5. The Acquiror is a resident of Chicoutimi, QC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301952

Source: Frank Guillemette