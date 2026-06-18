South Korean content generated 12.1 billion hours of viewing on Netflix worldwide between April 2025 and March 2026, making it the most-watched content origin outside of the United States, according to new analysis from Omdia and Digital i revealed at the International Streaming Summit (OTT·FAST) 2026 in Busan this week.

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Top countries of origin Netflix all countries, April 2025 March 2026

The analysis found that South Korean content generated 44% more viewing than Japanese content and nearly twice as much viewing as content from the United Kingdom, highlighting the country's growing influence on global streaming audiences.

Global hits like Squid Game, Daehongsu (The Great Flood) and Pokssak Sog-atsuda (When Life Gives You Tangerines) contributed to South Korean content outperforming other major content-exporting markets including Japan, the United Kingdom and Spain.

"South Korea has established itself as the leading source of globally successful content outside the United States," said Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media Entertainment at Omdia. "Generating 12.1 billion hours of Netflix viewing in a single year demonstrates the scale of international demand for Korean productions and highlights the growing importance within the global content industry."

Korea's success reflects a broader shift in the global entertainment industry, where audiences increasingly embrace stories regardless of language or geography.

"The streaming era has changed the rules of global entertainment. Great stories can now travel instantly across borders, and South Korea has been one of the most successful examples of how strong storytelling, production quality and distribution can combine to build global audiences," said Rua Aguete.

She also emphasized the strategic importance of Korea's content ecosystem, which combines world-class creators, strong intellectual property, innovative production techniques and growing international distribution capabilities.

"What began with a small number of breakout global hits such as Squid Game has evolved into a sustainable content ecosystem capable of delivering international success across multiple genres," said Rua Aguete. "That consistency is helping Korea strengthen its position in the global streaming market."

Key Findings

South Korean content generated 12.1 billion hours of Netflix viewing globally from April 2025 to March 2026.

South Korean content ranked second only to the United States among content origins on Netflix.

Korean content generated 44% more viewing than Japanese content.

Korean content generated almost twice as much viewing as UK content.

South Korea is the world's leading content source outside the US on Netflix.

Note: Digital i estimates Netflix viewing in 17 countries: US, Canada; Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico; Australia, Japan, South Korea; Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Netherlands, Poland

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan Fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo Eric.Thoo@omdia.com