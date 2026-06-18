Betolar Oyj: Inside information: Betolar appoints Vibeke Krohn as President and CEO of Betolar Plc as of August 1, 2026

Betolar Plc

Inside Information

June 18, 2026 at 2:05 p.m. EEST

Inside information: The Board of Directors of Betolar Plc has appointed Vibeke Krohn as President and CEO of Betolar Plc as of August 1, 2026

The Board of Directors of Betolar Plc has today appointed Vibeke Krohn as President and CEO of Betolar Plc as of August 1, 2026. Current President and CEO Tuija Kalpala will continue in her role until July 31, 2026 and will thereafter act as executive advisor to the company with special focus on Critical Infrastructure Protection until year-end 2026.

On June 8, 2026, Betolar announced a strengthened strategic focus on high-growth business areas, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Metal Extraction Technology.

The Board has appointed Vibeke Krohn as President and CEO, to drive growth in Critical Infrastructure Protection and Metal Extraction Technology businesses. The Board emphasizes Krohn's strong executive leadership and broad international experience in scaling technology-driven businesses, which are considered pivotal in Betolar's next phase of commercialization and growth.

Vibeke Krohn is a seasoned international executive with a track record in scaling technology-driven growth companies. She has previously served as Executive Chair of Infinited Fiber Company Oy, CEO of Tomra Textiles, and Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, in addition to serving in several international roles in the telecom and financial services sectors.

"Vibeke has a strong track record in leading growth companies and commercialization of technology-based solutions. Her experience is well aligned with Betolar's strategic focus and the opportunities we see in our selected growth areas. I believe Vibeke will be instrumental in delivering on our long-term strategy and vision, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Betolar team," says Anders Dahlblom, Chair of the Board of Directors of Betolar.

"I am excited to join Betolar at a pivotal time for the company. I am truly impressed with the Betolar deep materials technology expertise and see great potential in developing solutions with customers and partners to meet global needs. I am delighted to join the team to accelerate commercialization and create long-term value for shareholders," says Vibeke Krohn.

"I would like to thank the entire Betolar team as well as our partners and stakeholders for the collaboration during my tenure. Having brought the company to this stage, I am pleased to hand over the leadership to Vibeke Krohn. I wish her and the team every success in the next phase of Betolar's growth", says Tuija Kalpala.

"On behalf of the entire company and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Tuija Kalpala for her strong contribution to the company's strategy and implementation of the transformation, through which the company has strengthened its position significantly", says Anders Dahlblom, Chair of the Board of Betolar.



Betolar Plc

Board of Directors

Further enquiries

Anders Dahlblom, Chair of the Board of Directors, Betolar Plc, tel +358 40 081 5427

Certified Adviser

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: BTLRF). For more information www.betolar.com.