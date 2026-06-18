Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.
A total of 82,615,240 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 40% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including:
- election of all eight management nominees to the board of directors of the Company;
- the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;
- the approval of the Equity Incentive Plan and all unallocated options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units; and
- the approval of the Employee Share Purchase Plan.
Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:
|Name
|Voted For
-
|Voted For
-
|Voted Withhold
-
|Voted Withhold
-
|Stephen Burleton
|70,935,936
|99.912
|62,146
|0.088
|Christina Hadath
|70,933,866
|99.910
|64,216
|0.090
|Terence Harbort
|70,936,336
|99.913
|61,746
|0.087
|Duncan Middlemiss
|70,710,306
|99.595
|287,776
|0.405
|Robert Power
|70,949,936
|99.932
|48,146
|0.068
|Morris Prychidny
|70,949,546
|99.932
|48,536
|0.068
|Danièle Spethmann
|70,946,426
|99.927
|51,656
|0.073
|Eric Tremblay
|70,949,036
|99.931
|49,046
|0.069
For further information, please contact:
Lindsay Dunlop
Vice President, Investor Relations
lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com
+1 647 274 8975
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.