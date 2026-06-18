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WKN: A3ET9Q | ISIN: CA87425A8876 | Ticker-Symbol:
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TALISKER RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A total of 82,615,240 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 40% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including:

  • election of all eight management nominees to the board of directors of the Company;
  • the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • the approval of the Equity Incentive Plan and all unallocated options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units; and
  • the approval of the Employee Share Purchase Plan.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

NameVoted For
- 		Voted For
- 		Voted Withhold
- 		Voted Withhold
-
Stephen Burleton70,935,93699.91262,1460.088
Christina Hadath70,933,86699.91064,2160.090
Terence Harbort70,936,33699.91361,7460.087
Duncan Middlemiss70,710,30699.595287,7760.405
Robert Power70,949,93699.93248,1460.068
Morris Prychidny70,949,54699.93248,5360.068
Danièle Spethmann70,946,42699.92751,6560.073
Eric Tremblay70,949,03699.93149,0460.069

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop
Vice President, Investor Relations
lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com
+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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