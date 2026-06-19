

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market's benchmark index SMI ended with a small gain on Friday after a choppy session. Investors largely refrained from making significant moves, looking for fresh directional cues.



The mood was cautious amid uncertainty about U.S. and Iran securing a lasting peace truce in the Middle East following the abrupt cancellation of talks between the two nations in Switzerland.



The cancellation happened following exchange of fresh hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.



The SMI ended with a gain of 8.19 points or 0.06% at 13,774.02. The index, which advanced to 13,826.99 about an hour after the opening bell, dropped to a low of 13,72795 around mid afternoon.



Givaudan and Alcon both ended up by 1.85%. Lonza Group gained nearly 1.5% and Swiss Re closed 1.06% up.



Swiss Life Holding, Logitech International, Zurich Insurance, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Sandoz Group, Swisscom and ABB posted modest gains.



Amrize closed down by 3.15%. Partners Group drifted down by about 2.7% and Sonova ended 1.63% down.



Julius Baer, Straumann Holding and Sika lost 1.1%-1.4%.



Holcim closed lower by about 0.7%. The company has completed the acquisition of Xella, a leader in the highly attractive European walling market with projected 2026 net sales of EUR 1 billion.



Richemont, Holcim, SGS and Kuehne + Nagel also closed weak.



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