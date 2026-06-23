Terranet AB: Positive BlincVision evaluations lead to deeper discussions

As part of its commercialization efforts, Terranet has carried out several evaluations of BlincVision during the first half of the year across different industries and applications. The results show that the company's sensor technology, BlincVision, can create value in a range of use cases. Following these evaluations, dialogues are now ongoing with potential customers regarding next steps and potential collaborations.

The data generated by BlincVision has demonstrated value in the evaluations and has led to deeper discussions.

One area that has attracted particular interest is environmental mapping. By capturing and continuously updating information about its surroundings, BlincVision creates a detailed view of the environment around a system. This provides better conditions for detecting, analyzing and acting on current information.

Another area that has been evaluated is distance estimation for autonomous systems in the automotive industry. The results show that the system delivers detailed information about the position and distance of objects. The ability to create a detailed three-dimensional view of the surroundings provides better conditions for detecting changes in the environment and making more reliable decisions.

The use of event data in neuromorphic technology has also been evaluated. Neuromorphic systems are designed to process information in a more event-driven and energy-efficient way. Within neuromorphic technology, the results have also led to continued discussions regarding a potential collaboration.

Due to confidentiality, Terranet is unable to provide further details about certain evaluated applications or the potential customers involved.

"Our goal for 2026 is to secure commercial agreements. One important part of that work is carrying out evaluations in different environments and applications to identify the use cases and partnerships where BlincVision can create the greatest value. It is very encouraging that several of the evaluations completed during the first half of the year have already led to continued discussions about next steps. We hope to share more details soon," says Pierre Ekwall, CTO and Product & Business Development Officer at Terranet.

For more information, please contact:

Markus Johansson, CEO

E-mail: markus.johansson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense, industry, and agriculture.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow Terranet at terranet.se.

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.