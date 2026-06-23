Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG
Feedback from Capital Markets Day
Last week Daldrup held a CMD in Pullach near Munich where its most important geothermal project is being carried out. The executives CEO Mr. Tönies and board member Mr. Karl Daldrup gave a deep dive into the business model. In addition, a scientist from the Technical University of Munich explained the potential of geothermal energy. Mr. Mangold, CEO of Innovative Energie für Pullach GmbH (IEP GmbH) - the client of Daldrup's Pullach project - discussed the advantages of district heating.
The event concluded with a tour of the drilling rig in Pullach. Overall, all participants gained an understanding of Daldrup's business model, and particularly the potential of geothermal energy.
We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 28.80 TP.
You can download the research here: DALDRUP20260623
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2352054 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
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