

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, NiSource Inc. (NI) announced that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission or IURC has approved key agreements supporting the company's previously announced partnership with Amazon (AMZN) to power new data center developments in northern Indiana.



In a separate order, the IURC also cleared NiSource's proposed power generation projects, including combined-cycle gas turbine plants and battery energy storage systems. These resources are expected to help meet the growing electricity demand from large-scale data centers while maintaining grid reliability.



The approvals mark a significant step forward in NiSource's strategy to accommodate responsible large-load growth while shielding existing customers from the costs associated with serving new data center demand.



As part of the settlement agreement, the involved parties also committed to supporting expedited review processes for future agreements. The streamlined approach is expected to strengthen the partnership model's speed-to-market advantage, attract further technology investments, and reinforce Indiana's position as a leading destination for utility and data center collaboration.



In the pre-market hours, NI is trading at $47.00, down 1.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News