Fortun Holdings, Corp. Launches New Corporate Website at FRTU.com

New investor-focused website follows the Company's recent transition to trading under the ticker symbol FRTU

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU), a vertically integrated revenue-based financing company focused on providing growth capital to underserved small businesses, today announced the launch of its new corporate website, www.FRTU.com.

The launch of FRTU.com follows the Company's recent announcement that it began trading under its new ticker symbol, FRTU, marking another important step in aligning the Company's public market identity with the Fortun brand and its operating business.

The new website is designed to make it easier for shareholders, prospective investors, partners, and the broader market to identify and follow the Company under its new ticker symbol. FRTU.com will serve as Fortun's central corporate and investor-facing platform, providing improved access to Company information, public disclosures, business updates, investor materials, and Fortun's long-term vision.

"Launching FRTU.com is a natural next step following our transition to the FRTU ticker symbol," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings, Corp. "As we move away from the legacy public company name and structure we inherited, it is important that investors, shareholders, and the market have a clear and simple place to find us, understand who we are, and follow our progress."

Mr. Damas continued, "The ticker change was more than a symbol change. It was part of our broader effort to align the public company with the operating business we have built. FRTU.com gives us a cleaner investor-facing platform that reflects Fortun Holdings, our mission, and the direction we are taking the Company."

The launch of FRTU.com also follows the Company's recent announcement of its new merchant-facing small business funding website, www.FortunFunding.com, where merchants and small business owners can apply directly online for revenue-based financing solutions. In addition, the Company recently announced its licensing of the vanity number 1-833-FUNDING, a memorable national toll-free number intended to support brand recognition, merchant access, and direct inbound business development.

Together, the transition to the FRTU ticker symbol, the launch of FRTU.com, the continued development of FortunFunding.com, and the licensing of 1-833-FUNDING reflect Fortun's broader effort to build a more recognizable public-company identity while also strengthening its direct-to-merchant origination platform.

Fortun operates through a vertically integrated model that controls the process from lead generation and underwriting through servicing and collections. The Company's revenue-based financing platform is focused on providing capital solutions to small businesses, including minority-owned and underserved businesses that may not have access to traditional bank financing.

The Company expects to continue updating FRTU.com with corporate news, investor materials, public filings, business updates, and other relevant information as Fortun advances its growth strategy.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. is a revenue-based financing company focused on providing growth capital to small and medium-sized businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries, Fortun combines origination, underwriting, servicing, and collections within a vertically integrated platform designed to support business owners who are often underserved by traditional financial institutions. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

For more information, visit www.FRTU.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, business plans, public company development, website updates, brand recognition, merchant access, inbound business development, direct-to-merchant origination strategy, and long-term objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Fortun Holdings, Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Website: www.FRTU.com

Email: info@fortunco.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-corp.-launches-new-corporate-website-at-frtu.com-1180493