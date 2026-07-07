Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Reports 120% Increase in June Funding Applications Following Preliminary Marketing Rollout

Preliminary Marketing Rollout Drives Significant Increase in Funding Applications as Company Begins Evaluating Full Digital Platform Customer Acquisition Lifecycle

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) ("Fortun" or the "Company"), through its Fortun family of companies, today announced that its preliminary marketing rollout in June 2026 resulted in a significant increase in new funding applications, following the Company's recent launch of FortunFunding.com, licensing of the 1-833-FUNDING vanity number, and deployment of its proprietary AI-enabled workflow and transaction management platform.

At the beginning of May 2026, Fortun began testing a series of marketing strategies, creative assets, messaging approaches, and customer acquisition workflows as part of a limited test-marketing initiative. The Company's objective was to evaluate how its newly launched digital infrastructure and internal operating systems could support increased application flow while maintaining underwriting discipline, processing efficiency, and transaction visibility.

Following the May testing period, Fortun launched a preliminary marketing campaign in June 2026 with a small test budget of under $10,000. During June, the Company received approximately 495 new funding applications, compared to a prior average of approximately 225 new funding applications per month over the nine months preceding the new marketing initiative, representing an increase of approximately 120% and more than doubling the Company's historical monthly average.

Management believes the increase in application volume reflects the early impact of Fortun's recently enhanced customer acquisition infrastructure and initial light marketing tests, including the launch of www.fortunfunding.com, the licensing and use of 1-833-FUNDING, improved digital application workflows, and the Company's proprietary AI-enabled internal software platform designed to support lead tracking, application processing, underwriting, offer preparation, closing verification, and funding management.

"This was an important early test for us," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings. "We wanted to see whether the combination of FortunFunding.com, 1-833-FUNDING, improved marketing workflows, and our new internal operating system could generate more application flow without overwhelming our team or weakening our underwriting process. The early results were encouraging, with June applications increasing approximately 120% compared to our prior monthly average."

The Company emphasized that the June campaign was preliminary in nature and was conducted with a limited test budget. Fortun expects to continue evaluating marketing performance, application quality, conversion rates, funding performance, acquisition costs, and repayment trends before materially expanding marketing spend.

Management believes the June results are particularly meaningful because they follow several recent infrastructure developments designed to support scalable growth. These include the launch of FortunFunding.com as the Company's merchant-facing funding platform, the licensing of 1-833-FUNDING as a direct-response customer acquisition asset, and the internal rollout of the Company's proprietary AI-enabled workflow system.

"Our goal is not simply to generate more applications," added Mr. Damas. "Our goal is to generate the right applications, process them efficiently, underwrite them responsibly, and convert qualified merchants into funding relationships that fit our risk standards. The reason this matters is that we now have a more integrated infrastructure to manage the full workflow from lead to funding."

The Company's proprietary operating platform is designed to connect multiple stages of the funding process into a single internal workflow, including lead management, application intake, underwriting support, offer generation, verification, closing, and funding management. Management believes this infrastructure may allow Fortun to scale application volume and transaction processing more efficiently than would be possible using disconnected third-party systems and manual workflows.

Fortun noted that increased application volume does not necessarily result in a proportional increase in funded transactions, revenue, or profitability. Each application remains subject to the Company's underwriting standards, verification procedures, portfolio guidelines, available capital, and risk management controls. Management expects to begin evaluating the full impact of this increased application volume during Q3 2026 as the Company tests the complete lifecycle from lead generation and application intake through underwriting, closing, funding, collections, and portfolio performance.

The Company expects to continue testing and refining its marketing strategy during the coming months, with future budget increases expected to be evaluated based on application quality, approval rates, funding conversion, customer acquisition costs, repayment performance, and overall portfolio results.

"June gave us a better view of what the platform can potentially support," said Juan M. Sese, Chief Financial Officer of Fortun Holdings. "We believe the combination of direct marketing, proprietary workflow technology, AI-assisted underwriting tools, and disciplined capital deployment can become an important driver of Fortun's next phase of growth."

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTC:FRTU), through its Fortun subsidiaries, provides revenue-based financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The Company focuses on delivering fast, transparent, and tailored capital solutions while maintaining disciplined risk management, structured underwriting standards, technology-enabled operations, and portfolio performance controls.

More info: www.frtu.com

Funding site: www.fortunfunding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's preliminary marketing rollout, anticipated marketing strategy, future marketing expenditures, customer acquisition initiatives, application volume, application quality, conversion rates, funding volume, underwriting efficiency, portfolio performance, capital availability, the expected benefits and performance of FortunFunding.com, 1-833-FUNDING, the Company's proprietary AI-enabled workflow platform, and the Company's broader business strategy, growth plans, and future operating performance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic or market conditions, customer demand, marketing effectiveness, application quality, underwriting outcomes, portfolio performance, access to capital, liquidity constraints, technology development and implementation risks, limitations of artificial intelligence and workflow automation tools, cybersecurity incidents, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, operational risks, and other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with OTC Markets and, if applicable, future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Fortun Holdings, Corp.

www.frtu.com

info@fortunco.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-reports-120-increase-in-june-funding-applications-fo-1187173