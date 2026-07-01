Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Announces Development of Proprietary AI-Enabled Operating Platform

Company's Internally Developed Platform Integrates Lead Management, Application Processing, Underwriting, Offer Generation, Closing Verification and Funding Management Into a Unified AI-Enabled Workflow

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) ("Fortun" or the "Company"), through its Fortun family of companies, today announced the development of a proprietary AI-enabled operating platform designed to modernize and integrate the Company's customer relationship management, application processing, underwriting workflow, offer generation, closing verification, and funding management functions into a single internal transaction management system.

The Company began this technology initiative in January 2026 as part of a broader effort to identify operational efficiencies, reduce duplicate workflows, improve transaction visibility, and strengthen internal controls across its revenue-based financing operations. What began as an effort to improve existing CRM and back-office processes evolved into the development of a proprietary operating system that incorporates workflow automation, AI-assisted tools, large language model functionality, and data-driven decision support across key stages of the funding process.

The platform is designed to create an integrated transaction workflow from lead tracking through application intake, underwriting review, offer preparation, closing verification, and funding management. By consolidating these functions into one proprietary system, the Company expects to reduce reliance on certain third-party CRM and back-office software providers, improve data consistency, reduce manual entry, and support greater scalability as transaction volume increases.

A limited number of Fortun team members have been using and refining the system internally since April 2026. During this limited internal rollout, management has been testing workflows, improving system logic, and adjusting user functionality based on real transaction activity. The Company expects to continue expanding access to the platform over the next several months, with the goal of transitioning additional departments and users onto the system as the platform becomes more fully implemented across the organization.

Management believes the platform has the potential to create meaningful operational benefits, including reduced software costs, faster transaction processing, improved internal visibility, better workflow accountability, and increased capacity without a proportional increase in staffing. The system is also expected to support more consistent documentation, tracking, and verification procedures throughout the funding lifecycle.

"This initiative started in January with a simple question: How can we operate more efficiently and build systems that scale with us?" said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings. "As we looked deeper into our process, we realized the opportunity was much larger than improving one piece of software. We had the ability to build a proprietary system around the way we actually operate - from lead management and application processing to underwriting, closing verification, and funding. The result is a platform that we believe can replace multiple third-party systems while giving us more control, better visibility, and greater efficiency."

The Company believes the development of proprietary internal technology is an important part of its long-term infrastructure strategy. As Fortun continues to scale its revenue-based financing platform, management expects technology, automation, data analytics, and disciplined workflow controls to play an increasingly important role in supporting growth, improving efficiency, and maintaining portfolio quality.

The Company emphasized that the system is being developed to assist and enhance internal decision-making, not to remove appropriate human oversight. Certain transaction approvals, verification procedures, compliance reviews, and funding decisions will continue to remain subject to management review and established internal controls.

Fortun expects to provide additional updates as the platform continues to evolve and as additional modules are implemented across the Company's operating workflow.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTC:FRTU), through its Fortun subsidiaries, provides revenue-based financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The Company focuses on delivering fast, transparent, and tailored capital solutions while maintaining disciplined risk management, structured underwriting standards, and portfolio performance controls.

More Info at: www.frtu.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected development, implementation, functionality, scalability, cost savings, operating efficiencies, integration capabilities, and future use of the Company's proprietary AI-enabled operating platform; the Company's expectations regarding the replacement or reduction of reliance on third-party CRM and back-office systems; anticipated improvements in transaction processing, internal workflow, underwriting support, closing verification, funding management, and operational capacity; and the Company's broader growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks include, but are not limited to, technology development and implementation risks, system adoption risks, integration challenges, cybersecurity risks, operational risks, changes in economic conditions, access to capital, portfolio performance variability, regulatory developments, and other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with OTC Markets and, in the future, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Fortun Holdings, Corp.

www.frtu.com

info@fortunco.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-announces-development-of-proprietary-ai-enabled-oper-1184855