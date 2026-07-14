Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Receives Additional $750,000 Under Previously Announced Friends and Family Financing Commitments

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) ("Fortun" or the "Company"), through its Fortun family of companies, today announced that it has received an additional $750,000 in additional capital under its previously announced friends and family financing commitments.

The additional capital is expected to support Fortun's operating and funding capacity as the Company continues to evaluate increased application volume, marketing performance, and potential funding opportunities generated through its recently enhanced growth infrastructure.

The receipt of the additional capital follows the Company's recent launch of FortunFunding.com, licensing of the 1-833-FUNDING vanity number, preliminary marketing rollout, and internal deployment of its proprietary AI-enabled workflow and transaction management platform. As previously announced, the Company has been developing proprietary technology designed to integrate lead tracking, application processing, underwriting, offer preparation, closing verification, and funding management into a unified internal operating system.

"This additional capital strengthens our ability to support the growth initiatives we have been building over the last several months," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings. "As we continue to improve our technology, marketing, underwriting, and workflow infrastructure, access to additional capital allows us to evaluate increased funding opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk controls."

The Company noted that the additional $750,000 was received under the same terms as its previously announced friends and family financing structure. The financing provides for automatic conversion at a discount only in connection with a future uplist to a national securities exchange. If no uplist occurs, the financing remains subject to a two-year term, with an additional repayment period thereafter as provided in the applicable financing documents.

Management believes the additional capital is particularly important as Fortun continues to test and refine its customer acquisition strategy. In June 2026, the Company launched a preliminary marketing campaign with a limited test budget, following several infrastructure improvements designed to support scalable application intake, underwriting review, and transaction processing.

"Our focus is not simply raising capital for the sake of raising capital," added Mr. Damas. "Our objective is to match responsible capital deployment with the technology and underwriting infrastructure needed to scale efficiently. We believe the combination of fresh capital, improved application flow, AI-assisted underwriting tools, and disciplined portfolio controls positions Fortun to evaluate growth opportunities from a stronger foundation."

Fortun emphasized that additional capital availability does not guarantee increased funding volume, revenue, or profitability. All potential funding transactions remain subject to the Company's underwriting standards, verification procedures, portfolio guidelines, available liquidity, and risk management controls.

The Company expects to continue evaluating additional capital sources, including strategic financing, credit facilities, private capital, and other funding alternatives, to support the long-term growth of its revenue-based financing platform.

Securities Law Disclosure

The securities issued in connection with the financing have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and were issued in a private placement transaction intended to qualify for an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU), through its Fortun subsidiaries, provides revenue-based financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The Company focuses on delivering fast, transparent, and tailored capital solutions while maintaining disciplined risk management, structured underwriting standards, technology-enabled operations, and portfolio performance controls.

More info: www.frtu.com

Funding site: www.fortunfunding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's use of proceeds from the additional capital received, expected operating and funding capacity, potential funding opportunities, customer acquisition initiatives, application growth, marketing performance, underwriting efficiency, capital deployment, future financing alternatives, potential uplist transactions, and the Company's broader growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks include, but are not limited to, access to capital, availability of funding opportunities, application quality variability, underwriting and verification risks, portfolio performance variability, marketing performance risks, technology implementation risks, system adoption risks, changes in economic conditions, regulatory developments, market conditions, the risk that the Company may not complete an uplist to a national securities exchange, and other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with OTC Markets and, in the future, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Fortun Holdings, Corp.

www.frtu.com

info@fortunco.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-receives-additional-750-000-under-previously-announc-1190743