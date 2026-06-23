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WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 16:42
8,190 Euro
-12,59 % -1,180
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2108,28018:33
8,3508,50018:36
Dow Jones News
23.06.2026 18:27 Uhr
93 Leser
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LIGHTON: LightOn confirms the total amount of its bond financing

DJ LIGHTON: LightOn confirms the total amount of its bond financing 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: LightOn confirms the total amount of its bond financing 
23-Jun-2026 / 17:53 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release - Financial information 
 
Paris, 23 June 2026 

LightOn confirms the total amount of its bond financing 
 
   -- The outstanding balance of the financing announced by the press release dated 13 April 2026[1], i.e. EUR0.9 
  million, has been released and subscribed by the same investors 
   -- Bringing the total financing by bond issues to EUR4 million in nominal value and EUR3.7 million in 
  subscription price 
   -- Extended cash horizon confirmed until the end of 2027 
  
 
LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, today 
announced the subscription of simple bonds with a nominal value and an equivalent subscription price of EUR0.9 million. 

On this occasion, Igor Carron, CEO and co-founder of LightOn, stated: 
 
"Two months after the announcement of a financing totalling EUR4 million in nominal value, subscribed by new investors 
led by Vester Finance, the outstanding balance of this financing has been subscribed. This subscription comes at a time 
of a promising market for sovereign solutions such as those proposed by LightOn. Our company is solicited by a growing 
number of public and private stakeholders who are aware of the excellent technical performance of our solutions and 
submit their identified needs to us. This dynamic allows us to anticipate growth in our business in the coming 
quarters, as well as a target of achieving profitability at the end of 2026." 

Cash horizon 
 
Based on the total subscription price of EUR3.7 million, the Company estimates that its current operations are funded 
until the end of 2027. 
 
The Company remains committed to cost control, optimizing resource allocation while maintaining the required 
capabilities to achieve its strategic objectives and in seeking private or public funding. Should any of the 
assumptions regarding estimated revenues or costs or public or private funding change, this could impact the Company's 
cash horizon. 

Main features of the bond issues 
 
The outstanding balance of the financing announced in the press release dated 13 April 2026, i.e. EUR0.9 million, has 
been subscribed. 
 
As considered, the Company has decided, with the agreement of the holders, to convert the 100,003 simple bonds 
introduced in April 2026 into convertible bonds of the same nature and characteristics as the convertible bonds issued 
on 13 April 2026 (OC0428) and to which they have been immediately assimilated. 
 
The conversion of simple bonds into convertible bonds was decided by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, using 
the sub-delegation granted to him on 2 April 2026 by the Board of Directors, itself using the delegation granted to it 
by the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 May 2026 under the 10th resolution[2], which has cancelled 
and replaced the 24th resolution of the Company's General Shareholders' meeting held on 6 November 2024. 
 
Following this additional issue, the outstanding balance of OC0428 amounts to 108,133, i.e. a nominal amount of 
EUR1,081,330, held by the same holders. 
 
So far, 291,870 bonds out of the 300,000 bonds issued on 13 April 2026 have been converted. 831,431 new ordinary shares 
with a nominal unit value of EUR0.01 have been created as a result of these conversions. 
 
The financing was advised by Vester Finance, which is also the majority subscriber of these 2 bond issues and a 
Company's shareholder. 

Risk factors 
 
The risk factors affecting the Company are detailed in Chapter 3 of the Registration Document dated 21 October 2024 and 
in section 2 of the 2025 Half-year report which are available on the Company's website (www.lighton.ai). 
 
In addition to paragraph 3.3.1. in Chapter 3 of the Registration Document referred to above, general management has 
been solely performed by Mr. Igor Carron, Chief Executive Officer, since the resignation of Mr. Laurent Daudet from his 
mandate as Deputy Chief Executive Officer on 26 August 2025. 
 
Furthermore, the uncertain situation in the Middle East since 28 February 2026 could pose a risk for the Company's 
ability to carry out its growth strategy in this region. 
 
As the conversion price of the bonds presented above depends on the share price variation, the number of shares that 
may be issued upon bond conversion cannot be determined precisely on the bond issue date and the bond conversion may 
dilute existing shareholders significantly. 

Impact on the shareholder's position and on the ownership of share capital 
 
The following table presents, for information only, three assumptions regarding the impact of the issue of new shares 
resulting from the conversion of bonds still to be converted as of 18 June 2026 on the shareholder's situation 
depending on the share price variation: 

Conversion price of convertible bonds                   -10%      Current[3]   +10% 
 
Number of shares issued resulting from conversion of convertible bonds  205,453    183,826     162,200 
 
Number of shares in the share capital after share issue          7,494,602   7,472,975    7,451,349 
 
Dilution of existing share capital[4]                   2.82%     2.52%      2.23% 
 
Ownership of a shareholder holding 1% of the share capital before     0.97%     0.98%      0.98% 
conversion

About LightOn

Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relation               Financial Media Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] https://lighton.ai/newsroom

[2] Delegation of authority to increase the share capital with removal of the preferential subscription right in favour of a specific category of beneficiaries

[3] Assumption of a conversion price corresponding to the closing share price as at 18 June 2026, thus EUR5.95

[4] Based on the 7,289,149 shares in the Company's share capital as at 18 June 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LightOn_PR_23.06.2026 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2352360 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2352360 23-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2352360&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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