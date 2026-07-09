DJ LIGHTON CHANGES ITS GOVERNANCE WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF JEAN-PHILIPPE BAERT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MARIE DE LAUZON AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LIGHTON LIGHTON CHANGES ITS GOVERNANCE WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF JEAN-PHILIPPE BAERT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MARIE DE LAUZON AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 09-Jul-2026 / 19:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release - Financial Information Paris, France - July 9, 2026 LIGHTON CHANGES ITS GOVERNANCE WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF JEAN-PHILIPPE BAERT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MARIE DE LAUZON AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for enterprises and the public sector, announces that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, took note of the resignation of Igor Carron from his positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as from his office as director. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors decided to separate the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and to appoint Jean-Philippe Baert as Chief Executive Officer, together with Marie de Lauzon as Chairman of the Board of Directors. These appointments mark a new phase in LightOn's development, aimed at strengthening operational execution, accelerating commercial growth and supporting the rollout of its growth strategy. Jean-Philippe Baert brings more than 30 years of experience in the B2B SaaS software sector, gained across high-growth international environments. He has held general management, operational and commercial leadership roles, notably at Exact Target, Salesforce, GE Digital, Mention Solution, Splio and several private-equity-backed companies. Throughout his career, he has led go-to-market, business development and international expansion strategies, as well as transformation, strategic repositioning and operational performance improvement initiatives. This experience has earned him recognized expertise in accelerating growth, building commercial organizations and creating value in B2B SaaS models. An independent Director of LightOn since its initial public offering in 2024, Marie de Lauzon has over 20 years of executive and governance experience within listed companies and high-growth international environments in the technology and energy. She has notably held role of Deputy CEO at 2CRSi (2019-2022), as well as the position of Chief Corporate Officer at Voltalia (2014-2019), where she contributed to structuring the corporate functions, governance, investor relations, and capital markets transactions representing more than EUR560 million in funds raised. Drawing on recognized expertise in governance, audit, risk, strategy, ESG, and capital markets, she has served on several boards of directors, notably at 2CRSi and Entech, and chairs LightOn's Audit and Risk Committee, of which she is also a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. She holds degrees from HEC Paris and the CEMS Master in International Management from the University of St. Gallen. Jean-Philippe Baert, Chief Executive Officer of LightOn, commented: « I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the confidence it has placed in me. Joining LightOn today means taking part in a particularly ambitious technological and industrial venture. The company has one of the most advanced technologies on the market at a time when sovereignty, data control and trust are becoming strategic priorities for businesses and public organizations alike. I am especially enthusiastic about helping to accelerate LightOn's commercial and operational development, turning this technological potential into sustainable growth and value creation." Marie de Lauzon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LightOn, added: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to pay tribute to the work accomplished in recent years by Igor Carron and to his decisive contribution to LightOn's development in the AI market. Today, LightOn has technology assets of the highest quality, a differentiated positioning on a market that is still taking shape. The priority is now clear: to strengthen commercial execution, accelerate the conversion of technological potential into recurring revenue and set the company on a path of sustainable growth. The Board of Directors is fully committed to supporting this new phase, and I look forward to working closely with Jean-Philippe Baert to advance LightOn's ambition and create value for all its stakeholders." About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European AI company to be listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to bring state-of-the-art AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment - robust, resource-efficient and secure - making it possible to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are aimed in particular at the finance, industry, healthcare, defense and public sectors. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans and has been awarded the "Innovative Company" ("Entreprise innovante") label by Bpifrance. Find out more: https://www.lighton.ai/ Contacts SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Investor Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Media Relations Financial Press Relations Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Appointments_EN_DEF

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2363700 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2363700 09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 09, 2026 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)