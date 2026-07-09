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WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Stuttgart
09.07.26 | 20:18
6,560 Euro
+11,19 % +0,660
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6406,69020:35
6,5606,68020:20
Dow Jones News
09.07.2026 19:57 Uhr
309 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LIGHTON CHANGES ITS GOVERNANCE WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF JEAN-PHILIPPE BAERT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MARIE DE LAUZON AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DJ LIGHTON CHANGES ITS GOVERNANCE WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF JEAN-PHILIPPE BAERT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MARIE DE LAUZON AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON CHANGES ITS GOVERNANCE WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF JEAN-PHILIPPE BAERT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MARIE DE 
LAUZON AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
09-Jul-2026 / 19:25 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release - Financial Information 
 
Paris, France - July 9, 2026 

LIGHTON CHANGES ITS GOVERNANCE WITH THE APPOINTMENT 
OF JEAN-PHILIPPE BAERT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
AND MARIE DE LAUZON AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for enterprises and the public sector, 
announces that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, took note of the resignation of Igor Carron from his 
positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as from his office as director. 
 
At the same meeting, the Board of Directors decided to separate the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive 
Officer, and to appoint Jean-Philippe Baert as Chief Executive Officer, together with Marie de Lauzon as Chairman of 
the Board of Directors. 
 
These appointments mark a new phase in LightOn's development, aimed at strengthening operational execution, 
accelerating commercial growth and supporting the rollout of its growth strategy. 
 
Jean-Philippe Baert brings more than 30 years of experience in the B2B SaaS software sector, gained across high-growth 
international environments. He has held general management, operational and commercial leadership roles, notably at 
Exact Target, Salesforce, GE Digital, Mention Solution, Splio and several private-equity-backed companies. Throughout 
his career, he has led go-to-market, business development and international expansion strategies, as well as 
transformation, strategic repositioning and operational performance improvement initiatives. This experience has earned 
him recognized expertise in accelerating growth, building commercial organizations and creating value in B2B SaaS 
models. 
 
An independent Director of LightOn since its initial public offering in 2024, Marie de Lauzon has over 20 years of 
executive and governance experience within listed companies and high-growth international environments in the 
technology and energy. 
 
She has notably held role of Deputy CEO at 2CRSi (2019-2022), as well as the position of Chief Corporate Officer at 
Voltalia (2014-2019), where she contributed to structuring the corporate functions, governance, investor relations, and 
capital markets transactions representing more than EUR560 million in funds raised. 
 
Drawing on recognized expertise in governance, audit, risk, strategy, ESG, and capital markets, she has served on 
several boards of directors, notably at 2CRSi and Entech, and chairs LightOn's Audit and Risk Committee, of which she 
is also a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. She holds degrees from HEC Paris and the CEMS Master in 
International Management from the University of St. Gallen. 
 
Jean-Philippe Baert, Chief Executive Officer of LightOn, commented: « I would like to thank the Board of Directors for 
the confidence it has placed in me. Joining LightOn today means taking part in a particularly ambitious technological 
and industrial venture. The company has one of the most advanced technologies on the market at a time when sovereignty, 
data control and trust are becoming strategic priorities for businesses and public organizations alike. I am especially 
enthusiastic about helping to accelerate LightOn's commercial and operational development, turning this technological 
potential into sustainable growth and value creation." 
 
Marie de Lauzon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LightOn, added: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would 
like to pay tribute to the work accomplished in recent years by Igor Carron and to his decisive contribution to 
LightOn's development in the AI market. Today, LightOn has technology assets of the highest quality, a differentiated 
positioning on a market that is still taking shape. The priority is now clear: to strengthen commercial execution, 
accelerate the conversion of technological potential into recurring revenue and set the company on a path of 
sustainable growth. The Board of Directors is fully committed to supporting this new phase, and I look forward to 
working closely with Jean-Philippe Baert to advance LightOn's ambition and create value for all its stakeholders." 

About LightOn 
 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European AI company to be listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an 
enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to bring state-of-the-art AI to their sensitive data. LightOn 
offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment - robust, resource-efficient and secure - 
making it possible to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are aimed in particular at 
the finance, industry, healthcare, defense and public sectors. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for the 
French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans and has been awarded the "Innovative Company" ("Entreprise innovante") 
label by Bpifrance. 
 
Find out more:  https://www.lighton.ai/   

Contacts 
 
                      SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relations               Financial Press Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Appointments_EN_DEF 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2363700 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2363700 09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2363700&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2026 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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