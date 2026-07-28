DJ LIGHTON: Half-year 2026 revenue up by 51%.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: Half-year 2026 revenue up by 51%. 28-Jul-2026 / 22:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release - Financial information Paris, 28 July 2026 Half-year 2026 revenue up by 51% LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, today published its revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026 and communicated on the evolution of its cash horizon. A sovereign offer integrating some of the most efficient technologies on the market During the first half of 2026, LightOn continued to expand its sovereign offering for companies and the public sector, notably with LightOnOCR-2[1], which allows the extraction and structuring of data from large and complex documents with a high level of performance and whose capabilities have recently been extended to the Arabic language[2]. The benefits of this offer now position LightOn as one of the technological leaders in its market, allowing its customers to deploy search and document processing solutions on their sensitive data, while maintaining control over their environment. It addresses use cases aimed in particular at reducing processing times, improving process reliability, and generating productivity gains. At the end of June 2026, around fifteen public institutions had already selected LightOn's solution to process their data within their own environment, transforming testing phases into operational uses. Revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR[3]) at June 2026 At 30 June 2026, revenue amounted to EUR1.1 million, up by 51% compared to 2025; it is mainly achieved in France. The sales of the Paradigm license increased by 34%, thanks to new contracts signed during the period and to those signed last year fully contributing to the 2026 revenue. Sales of services related to Paradigm have increased tenfold, reflecting new contracts initiated in the first half of 2026. Revenue 06/2026 06/2025 Non audited, in thousands of EUR Paradigm 1 069 655 Licences 849 633 Services 220 22 Forge 0 53 Licences 0 0 Services 0 53 Other 1 1 Total 1 070 709

The new contracts signed during the first half of 2026, representing an ARR of EUR0.2 million, offset the expired and not continued contracts over the period for an equivalent amount. The ARR thus stood at EUR1.9 million as of June 30, 2026, stable compared to December 31, 2025.

The growth of the commercial pipeline observed since 2025 was partially reflected in sales during the first half of 2026. However, the rate of conversion of business opportunities remains contrasted. In France, some AI solution integration projects have been postponed or canceled due to GPU procurement or budget constraints for certain prospects. Moreover, the persistence of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East has delayed the realization of several business opportunities in the region.

Outlook for the 2nd half of 2026

In a market where companies and public actors are placing increasing importance on sovereignty, security and control of their data, LightOn intends to capitalize on the sovereign positioning of its solution, and on its innovative features, notably its multimodal RAG and LightOnOCR-2.

The interest in LightOn's solutions was particularly confirmed at VivaTech, Eurosatory and Gitex Africa as well as through new use cases with companies and public organizations.

Appointed Chief Executive Officer on 9 July 2026, Jean-Philippe Baert[4]'s priorities will include accelerating the conversion of the commercial pipeline into recurring revenue, strengthening operational execution, and optimizing the cost structure, with the aim of transforming more quickly LightOn's technological advantages into growth and value creation.

An adjusted cash horizon to the end of 2026, and proposals under consideration for an extension to the end of 2027

The conversion of business opportunities into revenue to date and expected in the next 3 months has led LightOn to review its cash forecast and its transition to profitability in 2026 and to estimate that its activities will be funded until the end of 2026, compared to the end of 2027 as previously forecast.

In parallel with the optimization of its cost structure, the company is in advanced discussions with Vester Finance, shareholder and partner, about financing options that would allow it to extend its cash horizon until the end of 2027.

About LightOn

Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts

SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Investor Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

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[1] Press release dated 19 January 2026

[2] Press release dated 12 June 2026

[3] Annual Recurring Revenue: Revenue projected on an annual basis for contracts existing at period-end

[4] Press release dated 9 July 2026

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Revenue_06.2026

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2373102 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2373102 28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 28, 2026 16:33 ET (20:33 GMT)