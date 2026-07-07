DJ LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract. 07-Jul-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 7 July 2026 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT Under the liquidity contract for the shares of LIGHTON entrusted to PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of 30 June 2026: -- 14,373 LightOn shares -- EUR44,144.01 It is recalled that as at 31 December 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: -- 12,765 LightOn shares -- EUR49,167.75 It is also recalled that at the effective date of the contract on 11 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: -- EUR200,000.00 During the 1st half of 2026, total trades were: Amount Number Number of shares in EUR of transactions Buy 37,407 203,322.57 450 Sell 35,799 198,298.83 477

About LightOn

Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts

SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Investor Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Liquidity_Contract_S1_2026

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 2361830 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2361830 07-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)