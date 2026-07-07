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WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Stuttgart
07.07.26 | 18:04
6,020 Euro
-4,14 % -0,260
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,23018:23
6,0206,13018:23
Dow Jones News
07.07.2026 18:15 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract.

DJ LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract. 
07-Jul-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 7 July 2026 

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT 

Under the liquidity contract for the shares of LIGHTON entrusted to PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means 
as of the trading date of 30 June 2026: 
 
   -- 14,373 LightOn shares 
   -- EUR44,144.01 
  
 
It is recalled that as at 31 December 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: 
 
   -- 12,765 LightOn shares 
   -- EUR49,167.75 
  
 
It is also recalled that at the effective date of the contract on 11 December 2024, the following resources were 
included in the liquidity account: 
 
   -- EUR200,000.00 
  
 
During the 1st half of 2026, total trades were: 
 
                   Amount      Number 
        Number of shares 
               in EUR       of transactions 
 
Buy      37,407         203,322.57    450 
 
Sell     35,799         198,298.83    477

About LightOn

Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relation               Financial Media Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Liquidity_Contract_S1_2026 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2361830 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2361830 07-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2361830&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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