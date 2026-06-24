Enersense International Oyj: Enersense signs a significant agreement with Aquatech for the water treatment plant of the world's first large-scale green steel mill

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | June 24, 2026 at 08:00:00 EEST

Enersense will install pipelines and steel structures for the water treatment plant at the world's first large-scale green steel mill which is being built in Boden, northern Sweden. Advancing near-zero emission steel production is essential for climate change mitigation, since steel currently produces around 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Enersense has signed a significant agreement worth approximately EUR 30 million with Aquatech, a company delivering the water treatment plant for the steel mill. Enersense is responsible for installing the equipment, steel structures, and pipelines for the water treatment plant.

Water treatment is a key part of the green steel plant's operations. The plant produces clean and demineralised water for green hydrogen production, treats the cooling water from the steel plant, and enables water to be reused in the process.

"We are pleased to contribute to climate change mitigation in such a concrete way and proud to be involved in advancing green steel production. This contract is strategically important to us, and it further strengthens our position as an enabler of the industrial energy transition," says Mikael Vainionpää, EVP of the Energy Transition Business Unit.

"Enersense's expertise and transparent approach are critical to delivering the water treatment plant for the world's first industrial green steel mill. They share our commitment to sustainability and to the energy transition - making them a trusted, natural partner for us," says Ramkee Devarayasamudram from Aquatech.

The contract will be recorded in the Energy Transition Business Unit's order book in the second quarter of 2026. The project is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026 and completed during the first quarter of 2027.

Further information:

Mikael Vainionpää

EVP, Energy Transition

Tel. +358 50 570 7867

Email: mikael.vainionpaa@enersense.com



Liisi Tamminen

VP, Communications, Investor Relations and Sustainability

Tel. +358 44 222 5552

Email: liisi.tamminen@enersense.com

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.