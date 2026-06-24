Sotkamo Silver AB: Deliveries of concentrates to Boliden's smelters in Finland and Sweden will continue at least until the end of 2030

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | June 24, 2026 at 12:00:00 EEST

Sotkamo Silver AB has signed concentrate offtake agreements with Boliden Commercial AB extending until the end of 2030. Under the agreements, Sotkamo Silver will deliver all of its produced concentrates to Boliden's smelters in Finland and Sweden.

The agreements are following market terms, which, in the current strong market environment for concentrate demand, has a positive impact on Sotkamo Silver's profitability.

About Boliden

Boliden emphasises sustainability throughout its value chain. Raw materials are converted into metals and by-products with a low CO2 footprint. The Group's revenue amounted to SEK 94 billion in 2025 and it employs approximately 8,000 people.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mikko Jalasto,

CEO of Sotkamo Silver AB

mikko.jalasto@silver.fi

+358 50 482 1689

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver AB is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

Read more about Sotkamo Silver at www.silver.fi/en/