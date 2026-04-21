Sotkamo Silver AB: Bulletin from Sotkamo Silver AB Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 21 April 2026

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | April 21, 2026 at 13:05:00 EEST

The following main decisions were made at the AGM:

The income statement and the balance sheet for both the parent company and the group regarding the financial year 2025 were adopted by the AGM. The AGM decided that no dividend would be paid out for the financial year 2025. The members of the Board and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

The AGM decided that the Board would comprise of seven ordinary members. Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen, Kimmo Luukkonen, Jukka Jokela, Joni Lukkaroinen, Mikko Keränen, Miika Heiskanen and Vesa Heikkilä were elected as directors. Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen was re-elected chairman of the Board.

The AGM resolved to re-elect the auditing company KPMG until the end of the AGM 2027.

The guidelines for remuneration for the management and the procedure for appointing the members of the nomination committee were approved in accordance with the proposals from the Board. The AGM approved the Board's renumeration report for 2025. The AGM approved the nomination committee's proposal for annual fees to the Board.

The Board's proposal to authorize the board to resolve on new issues of shares and other financial instruments was not supported by the necessary majority of the cast votes and the shares represented at the AGM. The AGM resolved not to authorize the board to issue new shares or other financial instruments.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mikko Jalasto,

CEO, Sotkamo Silver

mikko.jalasto@silver.fi

+358 50 482 1689

The official Stock Exchange Releases are given in Swedish and there may be differences in the translated versions.

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

Read more about Sotkamo Silver on www.silver.fi/en/