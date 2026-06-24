American Rebel Holdings: FLY REBEL LIGHT, FLY! American Rebel Light Beer Lands at Lincoln Financial Field - America's Patriotic Beer Has Arrived at One of America's Greatest Stadiums

The Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing Beer of America is Now Poured in One of the Nation's Most Iconic Venues - Serving Concerts, Eagles Games and Everything That Makes Philadelphia One of the Most Patriotic Cities in America

American Rebel Light Beer Will Be Available Throughout Lincoln Financial Field Beginning Mid-July 2026 - One of the Most Significant Premium Venue Placements in the Brand's History

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB), creator of American Rebel Light Beer and America's Patriotic Brand, today announced that American Rebel Light Beer will be available throughout Lincoln Financial Field beginning mid-July 2026 - one of the most significant premium venue placements in the brand's history and a defining moment in its national expansion story.

The announcement positions American Rebel Light Beer at the intersection of world-class sports, live music, and American patriotism - right in the heart of one of the most passionate fan bases in the country. Beginning mid-July, fans attending blockbuster concerts, post-World Cup events, and every Philadelphia Eagles home game throughout the 2026 NFL season will have the opportunity to raise an American Rebel Light and celebrate the moments that make life great.

"Fly Rebel Light, Fly!"

Lincoln Financial Field - The Venue That Demands a Beer This Good - American Rebel Light

Lincoln Financial Field is not just a stadium - it is a national stage. Home of the Philadelphia Eagles and a cornerstone of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, "The Linc" seats approximately 67,000-70,000 fans per event, making it one of the highest-volume, highest-energy venues in American sports and entertainment. This summer alone, the venue serves as a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - a global stage that draws billions of eyes to Philadelphia - before transitioning directly into one of the most loaded concert and NFL calendars in the stadium's history.

This is not background placement for American Rebel Light. This is front-row America.

A Summer of Historic Events - American Rebel Light is There for All of It

Post-World Cup, Lincoln Financial Field transforms into the epicenter of live American entertainment. American Rebel Light Beer will be in fans' hands at every one of these landmark events:

Date Event July 17 Shane Gillis - Comedy meets country and classic American grit July 31 & Aug 1 Morgan Wallen - Two nights of the biggest name in country music August 13 Foo Fighters - Rock and roll, American-style September 1-2 Bruno Mars - Back-to-back nights with a global superstar September 19 Ed Sheeran - One of the world's biggest touring artists September 29 AC/DC - A legendary rock institution closes out the concert run

These six concert franchises are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees to Lincoln Financial Field across the summer and early fall - each one a premium trial moment for American Rebel Light Beer with a captive, celebration-ready audience. View all events at Lincoln Financial Field here.

Eagles Country. Rebel Country. One Perfect Beer.

Starting September 13, Lincoln Financial Field shifts into full Eagles mode - and American Rebel Light Beer will be there for every snap, every touchdown, every tailgate, and every "Fly Eagles Fly." American Rebel Light Beer will be available at all Philadelphia Eagles 2026 home games:

Date Home Game September 13 vs. Washington Commanders - Season Opener October 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams October 18 vs. Carolina Panthers October 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys - Monday Night Football November 8 vs. New York Giants November 22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - Battle of Pennsylvania December 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts December 19 vs. Seattle Seahawks December 24 vs. Houston Texans - Christmas Eve

Nine home games. Nine opportunities to raise a Rebel Light with 67,000 of your closest American friends.

This is America's Patriotic Beer - and This is America's Moment

American Rebel Light Beer is not just a beer. It is a statement. It is the beer you crack open when the National Anthem plays. It is the beer you share with friends at a tailgate, with family on the Fourth of July, and with 67,000 fellow Americans when your team scores in the fourth quarter. It is cold, crisp, refreshing - and it is made for exactly this moment.

Philadelphia knows patriots. Philadelphia knows passion. Philadelphia knows what it means to stand and fight for something worth believing in. And American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer - is the perfect beer for the most passionate city in America.

"Raise your Rebel Light. Celebrate Life. Celebrate Freedom. Celebrate the USA."

American Rebel in Pennsylvania Was No Accident - It Was a Strategy Executed Perfectly

The Lincoln Financial Field placement is the direct result of years of disciplined, distribution-first execution - and it is no coincidence it is happening in Pennsylvania. Beginning with American Rebel's breakout performance at the 2025 NBWA National Beer Wholesalers Convention in October 2025, where the brand captured the industry's attention with expanded national distribution commitments, American Rebel has methodically built one of the most aggressive distribution networks in its category.

In Pennsylvania alone, American Rebel onboarded five distribution partners in rapid succession:

Wilson McGinley - Pennsylvania distribution launch

Muller Distributing - Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania

Mid-State Beverage Company - Central Pennsylvania

Banko Beverage Company - Additional Pennsylvania expansion

Ace Distributing - Fifth Pennsylvania partner, completing statewide coverage

This five-distributor Pennsylvania network laid the foundation for the Lincoln Financial Field placement. This is what distribution-first looks like when it works.

Total Wine & More: The Retail Ecosystem Amplifies the Stadium Win

The Lincoln Financial Field placement does not exist in isolation - it is part of a coordinated retail and venue strategy. American Rebel Chairman and CEO Andy Ross recently met with Angela Weber, Chief Merchandising Officer, and Christine O'Connell, Director of Beer and Hard Beverages, at Total Wine & More headquarters in Bethesda, MD - producing a commercial roadmap for expanded shelf space, new state placements, and Eagles Country-specific retail strategy.

Total Wine's flagship Store 101 in Delaware directly services the Eagles fan corridor, and discussions are active to open that location to American Rebel Light Beer - creating a seamless brand experience from the tailgate parking lot at The Linc to the retail shelf at the nation's largest independent alcohol retailer.

"My meeting with Angela and Christine was very productive. Total Wine has been a tremendous supporter of Rebel Light and we laid the groundwork for potential new initiatives that have the ability to increase Rebel Light Beer sell-through and shelf space. They were very excited that Rebel Light Beer would be sold at Lincoln Financial Field." - Andy Ross, Chairman & CEO, American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

On August 5, 2025, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "Triple-Digit Reorders and Accelerated Sell-Through for American Rebel Light Beer at Authorized and Active Total Wine & More Locations"

American Rebel Light is Just Getting Started - Music, Motorsports and Premium Venues

Lincoln Financial Field is a milestone. It is not a destination. American Rebel Light Beer's growth strategy is built on three converging pillars - Music, Motorsports and Premium Venues & Sports - and each pillar is accelerating simultaneously:

Motorsports: NHRA Funny Car and dragster sponsorships through TSR Nitro Racing deliver national television exposure at every race weekend - putting the American Rebel brand in front of millions of fans who share the brand's values and lifestyle.

Music: From Nashville to Fort Campbell to Black Oak Amphitheater to Lincoln Financial Field, American Rebel Light Beer is becoming the beer of live American music - country, rock, comedy, and everything in between.

? Premium Venues & Sports: Lincoln Financial Field joins a growing roster of high-visibility sports and entertainment placements as American Rebel builds the footprint of America's Patriotic Beer across the nation.

"We're building momentum every single day. Whether we're at an NHRA race, a major concert, a football game, or a community event - our goal is always the same: connect with patriotic Americans who love this country and appreciate everything that makes it great. Rebel Up." - Andy Ross, Chairman & CEO, American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel - making it the go-to choice for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." - American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Product Profile

Metric Details Calories 110 per 12 oz Carbs 4g per 12 oz ABV 4.2% Recipe 100% all-malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts Process Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and brilliant clarity Brewed by City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - with nationwide expansion continuing as America's Patriotic, "better-for-you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

Beer & Distribution Contact:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB) is a diversified branded products and marketing company championing the values that have made America exceptional - freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the unapologetic independent spirit. Founded by entrepreneur, entertainer, and outspoken patriot Andy Ross, American Rebel has grown into a bold lifestyle brand that resonates with consumers who proudly stand for American traditions.

The Company's acquisition of Champion Safe Co. amplifies that mission by uniting two force-of-nature American brands built on strength, authenticity, and uncompromising craftsmanship. Champion's high-quality safes-constructed with 100% USA steel-deliver the kind of American-made security, toughness, and no-nonsense reliability that hardworking Americans expect from products bearing the American Rebel name.

As America's Patriotic Brand, American Rebel continues to show up where patriotic Americans gather to celebrate the country they love - at their favorite bars, on Lower Broadway in Nashville, at the racetrack, and at major sporting and entertainment events nationwide. Music, motorsports, and live sports remain core pillars of the American Rebel experience, fueling authentic engagement with fans who live, breathe, and celebrate the American way of life.

Through its flagship product, American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - the Company is building a nationally recognized consumer brand fueled by strategic motorsports partnerships, live entertainment activations, national media exposure, retail expansion, and grassroots fan engagement. American Rebel Light Beer continues to accelerate its distribution footprint through partnerships with distributors, retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues, and sports properties across key U.S. markets.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and www.americanrebel.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

Follow American Rebel: @AmericanRebelBeer | AmericanRebel | RebelLight | FlyRebelLightFly | AmericasBeer | RebelsUp | EaglesCountry | PatrioticBrand | USA | America250

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, to the extent applicable, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated availability, timing, rollout, placement, distribution, marketing, promotion, sell-through, consumer demand, brand awareness, venue availability, event exposure, retail availability, distributor performance, product availability, revenue opportunities, business momentum, strategic growth initiatives, market expansion, and future operating performance of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries and brands, including American Rebel Light Beer.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," "seek," "future," "opportunity," "momentum," "growth," "expansion," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated availability of American Rebel Light Beer at Lincoln Financial Field; the expected timing of availability beginning in or around mid-July 2026; anticipated availability following FIFA World Cup-related activities; expected availability at concerts, sporting events, entertainment events, and Philadelphia Eagles home games; expected consumer trial, awareness, and engagement from stadium, music, motorsports, retail, distributor, and venue initiatives; the Company's ability to expand shelf space, retail authorizations, state placements, on-premise placements, venue placements, distributor relationships, retailer relationships, concession relationships, sports and entertainment opportunities, and national availability; the Company's strategy around Music, Motorsports, Premium Venues & Sports; and the Company's broader business development, branding, marketing, distribution, and national expansion efforts.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, plans, objectives, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this press release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, availability, placement, sales, revenue, profitability, sell-through, consumer acceptance, market share, stock price performance, financing availability, or business results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the timing, scope, continuation, expansion, or termination of any product availability, venue placement, concession arrangement, retail authorization, distributor relationship, retailer relationship, promotional opportunity, event-related opportunity, sponsorship opportunity, or business development initiative; the ability of the Company and third parties to execute any contemplated rollout, distribution plan, retail plan, inventory plan, marketing plan, or venue plan; the possibility that American Rebel Light Beer may not be available at all locations, events, concession stands, retailers, venues, states, markets, dates, or times referenced or anticipated; changes in venue operations, concession operations, event schedules, event attendance, event cancellations, rescheduling, artist or team schedules, league schedules, fan attendance, weather, security requirements, labor availability, logistics, permitting, regulatory requirements, alcohol beverage laws, distributor execution, retailer decisions, shelf-space availability, supply chain conditions, manufacturing capacity, packaging availability, freight and transportation costs, raw material availability, product quality, consumer preferences, pricing, competition, inflation, macroeconomic conditions, and general market conditions.

There can be no assurance that any anticipated or discussed placement, distribution opportunity, retail opportunity, venue opportunity, sponsorship opportunity, promotional activity, marketing initiative, shelf-space expansion, state expansion, sell-through improvement, reorder activity, consumer engagement, brand awareness initiative, business relationship, or commercial opportunity will occur, continue, expand, be renewed, or produce any particular financial, operational, marketing, brand, or shareholder value. Any references to discussions, meetings, potential initiatives, business development activities, anticipated placements, anticipated retail activity, anticipated venue activity, anticipated sell-through, anticipated consumer trial, or anticipated future opportunities are preliminary in nature unless expressly stated otherwise, and do not constitute a guarantee or assurance that any definitive agreement has been entered into, that any definitive agreement will be entered into, that any contemplated initiative will be implemented, or that any such initiative will result in revenue, profitability, market penetration, sell-through, brand awareness, consumer adoption, or shareholder value.

References in this press release to Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles, NFL, FIFA, concerts, artists, teams, venues, retailers, distributors, Total Wine & More, NHRA, TSR Nitro Racing, City Brewing Company, AlcSource, or any other third-party names, events, marks, logos, venues, retailers, organizations, persons, or properties are for descriptive and informational purposes only. Except as may be expressly stated in a definitive written agreement or official announcement by the applicable parties, such references should not be construed to imply any sponsorship, endorsement, approval, affiliation, partnership, joint venture, agency relationship, licensing arrangement, promotional relationship, or official association between the Company or American Rebel Light Beer and any such third party. No third party identified in this press release has made any representation regarding the Company, American Rebel Light Beer, the Company's securities, the Company's business prospects, or the matters described herein, unless expressly stated. All third-party trademarks, trade names, logos, team names, league names, venue names, artist names, and event names are the property of their respective owners.

The Company's ability to execute its business plan is subject to additional risks, including risks associated with operating as a public company; limited operating history in certain product categories and markets; the Company's ability to generate or maintain revenues; liquidity and capital resources; the availability and terms of financing; potential dilution from future financings; the Company's ability to manage growth; dependence on key personnel, distributors, manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, logistics providers, and other third parties; regulatory compliance, including federal, state, and local alcohol beverage laws and licensing requirements; product liability, recall, labeling, advertising, and marketing risks; intellectual property risks; brand reputation risks; cybersecurity and information technology risks; litigation risks; competitive pressures from larger and better-capitalized companies; changes in consumer demand; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports, quarterly reports, current reports, and other filings.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Nothing in this press release should be construed as investment advice or as a prediction, guarantee, or assurance of any future stock price, trading volume, valuation, financial result, business outcome, or market performance. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or supplement any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. American Rebel Light Beer is an alcoholic beverage intended only for consumers of legal drinking age. Please drink responsibly.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fly-rebel-light-fly-american-rebel-light-beer-lands-at-lincoln-financi-1175923