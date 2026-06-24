Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Reports Major Capital Structure Improvements, Debt Restructuring, and Real Estate Monetization Advancements

HIGHLIGHTS

280 million common shares have been cancelled, with approximately 150 million additional shares committed for cancellation.

Approximately 20 billion shares of potential future dilution have been addressed through conversion eliminations, repricing, maturity extensions, and preferred security alternatives.

Approximately $3 million of obligations have been extended into longer-duration structures. Separately, ongoing refinancing initiatives are expected to unlock more than $20 million in embedded real estate equity, though there can be no assurance these refinancing's will be completed on the terms anticipated or at all.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / EXXE Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:AXXA) ("EXXE" or the "Company") today announced the completion of several initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet, reduce dilution, restructure liabilities, and advance real estate monetization efforts. Management views the past quarter's accomplishments as among the most impactful capital structure improvements in recent years and a key step toward long-term shareholder value.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS

280 million common shares cancelled.

Approximately 150 million additional common shares committed for cancellation via negotiated settlements.

Approximately 4 billion shares of potential dilution eliminated through removal of conversion features.

Approximately 5 billion shares of potential dilution repriced significantly above current market levels, subject to performance-based milestones.

Approximately 6 billion shares of potential dilution addressed through maturity extensions, many for 12 or more months.

Approximately 5 billion shares of potential dilution mitigated via preferred security alternatives.

Executive compensation has been revised to weight long-term equity incentives aligned with shareholder value creation.

DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Approximately $3 million of obligations extended, with new maturities of 12-24 months.

Near-term conversion pressure has been reduced through multiple creditor agreements.

Additional initiatives targeting further debt reduction and refinancing are ongoing.

REAL ESTATE PLATFORM

The Company's real estate portfolio is now estimated to exceed $100 million in asset value across Germany and Switzerland.

Loan-to-value on major projects is maintained below 30%.

Multiple refinancing processes are underway and are expected, if completed, to unlock more than $20 million in embedded equity and liquidity.

Management believes the combination of low leverage and asset appreciation positions the portfolio for further value creation, though actual results will depend on market conditions and the successful completion of pending refinancings.

OPERATING PLATFORM

The Company continues to expand its infrastructure-focused businesses in:

Fleet, Industrial Equipment and Infrastructure Maintenance Services

Medical Infrastructure, Surgical Equipment and Healthcare Distribution Services

Telecommunications Infrastructure Services

Collectively, these businesses represent an addressable annualized revenue base of more than $60 million; actual recognized revenue will depend on contract execution and operating performance.

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Chief Executive Officer of EXXE Group, stated:

"Our focus has been execution. Cancelling more than 280 million shares and addressing roughly 20 billion shares of potential dilution were not incremental steps - they materially change our capital structure. Alongside that, we've advanced refinancing on our real estate platform and better aligned management with shareholders. We believe these steps position EXXE to unlock real value from our real estate and operating platforms going forward."

Management expects to provide further updates on refinancing, debt restructuring, operating growth, and financial reporting in upcoming communications.

About EXXE Group, Inc.

Exxe Group operates an asset-light platform focused on monetizing real assets and operating businesses through strategic advisory, operational scaling, and capital events such as refinancing. The company sources and structures opportunities across real estate, infrastructure, and revenue-generating businesses, including sectors such as automotive services, healthcare, and technology. EXXE generates recurring revenues through platform services including advisory, fintech solutions, and operational integration designed to scale and monetize partner businesses and assets.

For additional information please visit the Company's:

Website: https://exxegroup.com

x.com: https://x.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/exxe-group-reports-major-capital-structure-improvements-debt-rest-1181736