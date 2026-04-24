Exxe Group, Inc.: EXXE Group Expands U.S. Operations Through Onboarding of Telecom Infrastructure Services Platform

* Telecom infrastructure operations to contribute over $1 million in annualized revenue

* 50 million AXXA shares canceled; Approx. 80 million canceled since March 2026

* EXXE projects FY2026 revenue of $67-69 million

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / EXXE Group Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA) ("EXXE" or the "Company") today announced the onboarding and operational integration of a telecom infrastructure services provider in Wisconsin as part of its services and platform operations.

The integrated operations include an existing team and an active project-based focus on fiber-optic installation, supporting the development of high-speed, reliable telecommunications networks.

EXXE Platform Overview

EXXE operates its platform model by providing management, advisory, and operational services across a diversified portfolio of projects.

The Company is currently involved in approximately 25 real estate projects with total economic value exceeding $100 million while also supporting operating businesses across multiple industry verticals.

Operational Scope

Fiber optic installation services include planning, trenching, cable placement, splicing, and testing to ensure reliable network performance.

Through this integration, EXXE provides management and operational coordination services, including:

Equipment lease financing

Sourcing, recruitment, and training of installation personnel

Coordination of field operations and project execution

Logistics coordination for the timely delivery of materials and equipment

Revenue Base and Expansion

Telecom infrastructure services integration is expected to contribute over $1 million in annualized revenue, based on recent operating activity, and to offer a clear path for expansion.

EXXE is focused on growing this revenue base through:

Increasing the number of active installation crews

Expanding equipment capacity through leasing programs

Broadening project coverage across additional U.S. regions

This approach supports scalable growth while maintaining capital efficiency.

Consistency with EXXE's Business Model

This initiative is consistent with EXXE's broader business model, under which the Company generates revenue through services, management, and participation across multiple sectors.

Telecom infrastructure services represent an additional vertical within this framework and complement existing activities where infrastructure and connectivity services enhance operational performance.

EXXE Projected 2026 Revenue

EXXE Group's fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, with the financial report expected to be filed in mid-July.

The Company currently projects full-year revenue in the range of $67-69 million.

Revenue generated from telecom infrastructure services will be reflected in fiscal year 2027, which began April 1, 2026.

Share Structure Update

EXXE has completed two additional AXXA common share cancellation tranches as part of its capital structure optimization efforts:

12 million shares canceled following the March 24, 2026 announcement

38 million shares canceled associated with operational and financial restructuring initiatives

In total, the Company has canceled approximately 80 million shares since March 12, 2026.

EXXE anticipates additional share cancellations and will continue to report updates through Transfer Agent confirmations and OTC Markets disclosures.

Management Commentary

"This reflects continued execution of our model across new verticals," said Eduard Nazmiev, CEO of EXXE Group. "We are expanding our U.S. operations while maintaining consistency with our broader revenue platform."

About EXXE Group

EXXE Group operates an asset-light platform focused on monetizing real assets and operating businesses through strategic advisory, operational scaling, and capital events such as refinancing. The company sources and structures opportunities across real estate, infrastructure, and revenue-generating businesses, including sectors such as automotive services, healthcare products, design, agriculture, and technology. EXXE generates recurring revenues through platform services including advisory, fintech solutions, and operational integration designed to scale and monetize partner businesses and assets.

For additional information please visit the Company's:

Website: https://exxegroup.com

x.com : https://x.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT: EXXE Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/exxe-group-expands-u.s.-operations-through-onboarding-of-telecom-1160923