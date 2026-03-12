Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Advances Platform Strategy and Share Structure Reduction Following Strategic Meetings

AI framework agreements finalized to expand service-based revenues

30 million reduction in issued and outstanding Exxe common shares

Exxe anticipates $5.5 million in gross real estate refinancing activity

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company"), a next-generation business accelerator and digital transformation platform, today provides updates following strategic meetings with partners from Switzerland and other European countries held in New York.

AI Platform Development

Exxe finalized framework agreements with an AI-focused technology company headquartered in Germany. Exxe will expand its services to the client, and the agreements foster the client's capabilities to expand their work into Switzerland. Importantly, the agreements result in deeper integration of artificial intelligence capabilities across Exxe's platform. In addition, the client integrates into the Exxe platform through the company's Swiss structure. Both parties have a long-established relationship, with the client company having worked with Exxe on elements of its AI strategy for several years.

Share Structure Reduction

Exxe successfully concluded a round of negotiations of the Company's share structure with certain long-term shareholders. The negotiation resulted in a current tranche of 30 million Common Shares being canceled. Paperwork has been sent to the Company's Transfer Agent so they can report the updated share count on OTC Markets. Exxe anticipates several additional reductions in its Common share count as the services-based platform model is proven out. The Company will report additional share reductions on x.com/exxegroup (formerly Twitter), in conjunction with Transfer Agent updates, as they are reported on OTC Markets.

Real Estate Platform and Refinancing Strategy

Exxe continues to advance its European real estate platform initiatives, including refinancing strategies such as the Frankfurt project. Management believes the refinancings will unlock $5.5 million in liquidity, with $2.8 million net to further Exxe platform expansion. EXXE's platform currently spans multiple regions including Europe, the United States, and Asia, and includes activities across infrastructure, real estate, industrial services and strategic ventures.

Management Commentary:

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, stated: "Exxe continued advancing its capital-efficient platform model combining infrastructure services, asset monetization and strategic M&A advisory capabilities. The platform approach enables Exxe to work with operating partners through management services, revenue-sharing arrangements and acquisitions, allowing the company to scale opportunities without relying primarily on direct asset ownership."

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group operates an asset-light platform focused on monetizing real assets and operating businesses through strategic advisory, operational scaling, and capital events such as refinancing. The company sources and structures opportunities across real estate, infrastructure, and revenue-generating businesses, including sectors such as automotive services, healthcare products, design, agriculture, and technology. EXXE generates recurring revenues through platform services including advisory, fintech solutions, and operational integration designed to scale and monetize partner businesses and assets.

For additional information please visit the Company's:

Website: https://exxegroup.com

x.com: https://x.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/exxe-group-advances-platform-strategy-and-share-structure-reducti-1146425