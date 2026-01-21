Exxe launches hybrid asset and infrastructure platform

Platform converts onboarded assets into revenue-producing infrastructure nodes

Projects revenue range of $49.4-50 million for the first three quarters of FY-2026

Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") announced today the formal launch of its hybrid asset and infrastructure platform, integrating liquidity unlocking from real-world assets with scalable infrastructure-as-a-service deployments. The platform converts onboarded assets into revenue-producing infrastructure nodes by deploying private networks, edge compute, and AI services into strategically controlled properties.

Exxe has reached an agreement in principle with a private networking solutions company to utilize Exxe's Thun, Switzerland property. The Thun asset will serve as the Company's first European infrastructure hub, hosting a private connectivity, micro-data center capacity, and managed AI services. Thun is expected to function as a revenue-generating proof-of-concept deployment, as well as a template for additional infrastructure nodes.

Exxe's platform operates through two complementary monetization engines. The first unlocks trapped equity from real-world assets through refinancing, restructuring, advisory and management services. The second redeploys capital into high-margin infrastructure, generating recurring revenues through installation fees, monthly subscriptions, and managed service contracts.

Revenues from infrastructure deployments flow to Exxe under long-term management, licensing, and profit-sharing agreements, aligning infrastructure growth directly with accelerating revenue growth.

"Our platform integrates real assets, digital infrastructure, and capital coordination into a single scalable model," said Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, CEO of Exxe Group. "Thun represents the first practical deployment of our operational infrastructure node capabilities."

The Company expects to replicate this model across additional Exxe-controlled and partner-controlled assets, creating a network of infrastructure hubs supporting enterprise connectivity, AI compute, and managed digital services.

Third Quarter Reporting:

Exxe Group's Third Quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company is in the process of preparing the Third Quarter Report, and anticipates publication on or around the week of February 9-13, 2026. Exxe currently guides for a gross revenue range of $49.4-50 million for the first three quarters of FY-2026.

About Exxe Group:

Exxe Group Inc. ("Exxe" or the "Company") is a Wyoming corporation. The Company operates as a technology-enabled management and consulting platform that provides business restructuring, operational scaling, and liquidity-unlocking services to partner companies. Core competencies and capabilities include fintech-based financial management, marketing through media and design, management consulting, strategic advisory, and AI-based systems. Exxe operates in a broad scope of segments. These include fintech, real estate, agritech, software, AI, medical products, media and design, automotive products, and automotive repair. Revenue and profit are generated via license, software, and service contracts related to its platform and core competencies.

For additional information please visit the Company's:

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/exxegroup

