Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Reports December 31, 2025 Results; Highlights Balance Sheet Improvements and Strategic Platform Expansion

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company"), a next-generation business accelerator and digital transformation platform, reports financial results for the Quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Performance

Exxe delivered continued top-line growth and strong gross profitability. For the Quarter revenue was $18.96 million vs. $14.99 million, an increase of 26.5% year-on-year. Gross profit was $15.41 million vs. $7.58 million, an increase of +103% year-on-year.

For the first three Quarters revenues were $52.88 million vs. $47.28 million, an increase of +11.9% from the same reporting period. Gross profit was $30.85 million vs. $23.34 million, an increase of +32%.

Balance Sheet Improvements

During the Quarter, Exxe continued executing a multi-quarter balance sheet cleanup initiative focused on simplifying legacy structures and aligning financial reporting with its platform-based operating model.

Minority Interest Reduction

The Company reduced non-controlling interests associated with certain legacy consolidated structures, reflecting the transition from subsidiary ownership to platform-based economic participation.

Minority interest decreased by $15.81 million from $37.21 million as at March 31, 2025 to $21.39 million as at December 31, 2025.

Goodwill and Legacy Intangible Optimization

Exxe continued reducing and reclassifying legacy acquisition-related balances through amortization and restructuring actions, simplifying historical deal accounting and aligning reported assets with the Company's service-driven operating model.

This cleanup reduces balance sheet distortion and improves comparability for future reporting periods.

Debt Stabilization & Reduction

The Company also advanced capital structure optimization initiatives during the reporting period. Through renegotiations, settlements, and conversions of certain obligations into longer-term instruments, Exxe improved debt maturity profiles and reduced near-term pressure.

Short-term debt decreased from approximately $6.5 million to $4.5 million, representing a reduction of roughly 31%, while long-term debt declined from approximately $18.5 million to $16.3 million, a reduction of about 12%. In aggregate, total debt decreased from approximately $25.0 million to $20.8 million, reflecting an overall reduction of roughly 17%.

Management believes these actions demonstrate continued deleveraging efforts and support improved financial flexibility as refinancing initiatives progress.

Audit Readiness and Financial Reporting

Exxe focused efforts on ongoing balance sheet simplification, restructuring of legacy positions, and implementation of the platform accounting framework intended to support audit preparedness and improve financial transparency.

Infrastructure & Private Network Platform Expansion

As part of its broader platform evolution, Exxe continued developing capabilities in private digital infrastructure and network-based solutions designed to support partner ecosystems. Building on previously announced initiatives, the Company is advancing the deployment of private connectivity and infrastructure nodes that integrate telecom, data, and AI-enabled operational tools across selected real estate and enterprise environments.

Management believes these capabilities may contribute to recurring service revenues, enhance asset-level efficiency, and create additional monetization opportunities aligned with the Company's technology-enabled platform strategy.

Real Estate Refinancing Outlook

Exxe remains focused on executing refinancing initiatives across its core real estate pipeline, with initial transactions expected to progress during the Spring 2026 period. These refinancing events are anticipated to unlock liquidity at the asset level, strengthen partner balance sheets, and generate incremental economic participation for the Company through its platform agreements.

Management views these refinancing milestones as an important catalyst supporting both growth and continued balance sheet transformation.

Management Commentary

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, stated:

"The December period reflects continued progress in strengthening our operating performance while simplifying our financial structure. We remain focused on executing our platform strategy, advancing refinancing initiatives, expanding infrastructure capabilities, and preparing the Company for future reporting milestones."

About Exxe Group:

Exxe Group Inc. ("Exxe" or the "Company") is a Wyoming corporation. The Company operates as a technology-enabled management and consulting platform that provides business restructuring, operational scaling, and liquidity-unlocking services to partner companies. Core competencies and capabilities include fintech-based financial management, marketing through media and design, management consulting, strategic advisory, and AI-based systems. Exxe operates in a broad scope of segments. These include fintech, real estate, agritech, software, AI, medical products, media and design, automotive products, and automotive repair. Revenue and profit are generated via license, software, and service contracts related to its platform and core competencies.

