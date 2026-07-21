Exxe Group, Inc.: EXXE Group Reports Fiscal 2026 Revenue of $70.9 Million as Multi-Year Platform Buildout Delivers Measurable Results

Balance Sheet Restructuring Combined with Revenue Growth Drives Approximately 73% Improvement in Revenue per Dollar of Year-End Assets; Noncontrolling Interests Eliminated

Revenue and Profitability Milestones: Fiscal 2026 revenue reached $70.9 million , increasing 13% year over year, while operating income rose 11% to $23.6 million .

Capital Productivity Improved: Revenue growth, combined with an approximately 35% reduction in total assets - including an approximately 88% reduction in goodwill - lifted revenue generated per dollar of year-end assets by approximately 73% .

Streamlined Structure: Total liabilities declined approximately 13% and noncontrolling interests were eliminated, establishing a leaner operational and financial base for future expansion.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / EXXE Group, Inc. (OTCID:AXXA) ("EXXE" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, reaching key operating and financial milestones established during its multi-year platform buildout. The Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 is available through the Company's disclosure page on OTC Markets.

Over the past several years, EXXE has focused on assembling a diversified operating platform supported by centralized management, restructuring expertise, contractual operating frameworks and scalable reporting infrastructure. Fiscal 2026 results demonstrate substantial progress toward the platform's core objective: generating stronger operating performance and improved productivity from a more streamlined asset base.

Fiscal 2026 Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Metric Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Year-over-Year Change Revenue $70.9M $62.8M +13.0% Gross Profit $32.3M $30.1M +7.6%; Gross Margin 45.6% Operating Income $23.6M $21.3M +11.0% Total Assets $100.4M $153.8M -34.8% Goodwill $2.5M $21.3M -88.2% Total Liabilities $19.3M $22.1M -12.7% Noncontrolling Interests $0 $37.2M Eliminated Revenue per Dollar of Year-End Assets Approximately $0.71 Approximately $0.41 +~73% Gross Profit per Dollar of Year-End Assets Approximately $0.32 Approximately $0.20 +~65%

The reductions in total assets, goodwill and noncontrolling interests reflect restructuring, deconsolidation, impairment and reclassification actions associated with the Company's transition away from legacy acquisition structures toward its contractual, platform-based operating model.

Expanding Operations Across Core Divisions

With the core platform foundation substantially in place, EXXE is advancing growth across its principal business verticals while seeking to limit proportionate increases in corporate overhead:

Industrial Maintenance and Fleet Support: Expanding contract scope, technical services and operational support capabilities for commercial fleets and industrial partners.

Medical Infrastructure and Healthcare Distribution: Scaling logistics, distribution and operational support across medical and healthcare-related channels.

Technology and Telecom Services: Providing systems integration, software and telecommunications infrastructure management services.

European Real Estate Portfolio: Advancing portfolio optimization, including an initial refinancing transaction involving the Frankfurt property that management currently expects to generate more than $2.5 million in net proceeds, subject to lender approval, documentation, valuations and closing conditions. EXXE is also advancing additional portfolio transactions intended to unlock value from equity already developed within selected projects.

"Fiscal 2026 reflects the execution of our multi-year blueprint," said Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Chief Executive Officer of EXXE Group. "We set out to build a centralized operating platform capable of supporting and scaling multiple businesses efficiently, and our financial results demonstrate meaningful progress toward that objective. We increased revenue to $70.9 million while simultaneously streamlining our balance sheet and eliminating noncontrolling interests. As we move into Fiscal 2027, our focus remains on onboarding scalable partners, completing the Frankfurt real estate refinancing, which management currently expects to yield more than $2.5 million in net proceeds subject to closing conditions, and advancing additional transactions with embedded value to support long-term returns for our shareholders."

Fiscal 2027 Strategic Priorities

Onboard Scalable Operating Infrastructure Businesses: Expand the platform by integrating scalable partner businesses across technology, energy, telecommunications and infrastructure-related sectors. Execute Real Estate Refinancing and Monetization Transactions: Complete the pending Frankfurt refinancing, subject to final closing conditions, and advance additional transactions intended to unlock value already developed within selected portfolio assets. Scale Standardized Platform Systems: Expand deployment of EXXE's centralized operating framework to onboard additional revenue-generating projects with limited incremental corporate overhead. Advance Governance and Capital Structure Optimization: Strengthen financial reporting, streamline operational controls and improve capital productivity in support of long-term shareholder value.

About EXXE Group, Inc.

EXXE Group, Inc. (OTCID:AXXA) operates a centralized business-scaling and operating platform focused on integrating, supporting and expanding companies across physical and digital infrastructure sectors. Through standardized operating systems, strategic management and capital coordination, EXXE supports revenue-generating businesses across industrial maintenance, healthcare distribution, energy, telecommunications and strategic real estate.

EXXE seeks to generate recurring, long-term revenue by deploying its shared management framework, operational integration capabilities and asset-monetization strategies across its operating and partner-business network.

Investor and Media Contact:

EXXE Group, Inc. Investor Relations

Email: info@exxegroup.com

Website: www.exxegroup.com

Ticker: OTCID:AXXA

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future revenue scalability, partner onboarding, division expansion, capital productivity, real estate refinancing initiatives-including the anticipated timing and potential net proceeds exceeding $2.5 million from the Frankfurt transaction-and the realization of embedded equity across broader portfolio holdings.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Frankfurt refinancing remains subject to lender approval, documentation, valuations, market conditions and satisfaction of closing requirements.

EXXE Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/exxe-group-reports-fiscal-2026-revenue-of-70.9-million-as-multi-y-1193896