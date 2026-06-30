Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Onboards New Energy Infrastructure Client; Expects Approximately $18 Million in Fourth Quarter Gross Operating Activity

Company Advances to Next Phase of Scalable Growth Following Capital Structure Improvements

Company Expects to Report Approximately $18 Million in Gross Operating Activity for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Standardized Platform Operating System Secures New Energy Infrastructure Client and Expands Recurring Revenue Opportunities

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / EXXE Group, Inc. (OTCID:AXXA) ("EXXE" or the "Company") today announced the successful onboarding of a new infrastructure client in the energy sector through its newly implemented standardized Platform Operating System. This milestone marks the Company's transition into the next phase of its strategic development by demonstrating a repeatable operating framework designed to support long-term value creation.

Following its recently announced balance sheet improvements, debt restructuring initiatives, and capital structure enhancements, EXXE has prioritized the standardization of how businesses are sourced, evaluated, integrated, supported, and positioned for scalable growth across its diversified infrastructure and real asset platform.

The newly onboarded company, whose identity is not being disclosed at this time at the client's request, was introduced through EXXE's established industry network. Since commencing operations approximately three years ago, the business has grown annual sales from approximately $1 million to approximately $4 million through organic expansion.

Under the initial engagement, EXXE has been retained to deliver strategic advisory services encompassing business process evaluation, organizational development, financial structuring, and operational planning to support the client's next stage of growth. Management believes this relationship demonstrates how the Company's Platform Operating System is designed to support businesses throughout multiple stages of growth and development.

Standardized Platform Operating System

The Company's standardized framework is designed to support participating businesses across multiple development stages, including:

Strategic review and business assessment

Business process optimization

Financial and organizational structuring

Transaction and M&A advisory

Integration of platform operating services

Accounting and financial reporting support

Capital readiness and financing preparation

Long-term operational coordination

Asset optimization and monetization support

Management believes this repeatable model can create multiple monetization opportunities throughout the lifecycle of each platform relationship, rather than limiting value to a single advisory engagement.

"Our objective is to build a true operating platform rather than simply provide one-off advisory services," said Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Chief Executive Officer of EXXE Group. "As businesses grow, their needs evolve-from strategic planning to operational development, capital coordination, and long-term asset optimization. Our standardized platform allows us to support those evolving needs within one integrated framework while creating additional long-term value."

Expanding Infrastructure Platform

EXXE continues to build its infrastructure platform across complementary sectors, including:

Telecommunications infrastructure services

Energy infrastructure

Industrial maintenance and fleet services

Healthcare infrastructure and medical supply operations

Real estate acquisition, development, refinancing, and asset monetization

The Company's operating businesses currently support meaningful commercial activity across these sectors. During the most recently completed quarter, the platform supported approximately $18 million in gross operating activity, primarily driven by its industrial maintenance and healthcare infrastructure businesses. Gross operating activity reflects aggregate commercial activity across platform participants and should not be interpreted as EXXE revenue.

The Platform Operating System is expected to enhance scalability, reduce onboarding timelines for new participants, and expand opportunities for recurring advisory, operational, financial coordination, and asset management revenues. As additional businesses are integrated, the standardized framework should improve operating efficiency and strengthen long-term platform economics.

Today's announcement is the first in a planned series of operational updates detailing execution across EXXE's diversified platform. The Company also continues to finalize its Annual Report following the previously announced filing extension and expects to file substantially ahead of the permitted deadline. The Company currently expects to provide shareholders with a comprehensive update on operating and financial performance within the coming one to two weeks, subject to completion of its financial reporting process.

About EXXE Group, Inc.

Exxe Group operates a platform focused on monetizing real assets and operating businesses through strategic advisory, operational scaling, and capital events. The company sources and structures opportunities across real estate, infrastructure, and revenue-generating businesses, including sectors such as energy, telecommunications, industrial maintenance, healthcare, and technology services. EXXE generates recurring revenues through platform services, including advisory, fintech solutions, and operational integration designed to scale and monetize partner businesses and assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated operational developments, future platform monetization opportunities, expected financial reporting timelines, business integration, capital initiatives, and long-term growth strategies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. EXXE Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

SOURCE: EXXE Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/exxe-group-onboards-new-energy-infrastructure-client-expects-appr-1184586