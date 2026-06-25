ECONOCOM STRENGTHENS ITS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT WITH THE ACQUISITION OF BAGNETTI IN ITALY

Econocom reinforces its European consolidation through the acquisition of a 51% stake in Bagnetti, a Rome-based company with over 40 years of experience in delivering IT solutions and services to both corporate and public sector clients, and generating revenues of over €30m annually. Focused on public sector, AI, cybersecurity and value-added services, this partnership strengthens Econocom's footprint and expand its capabilities in Italy, a key European growth area for the Group. This transaction marks a new step in the 'One Econocom' strategic plan, focused on targeted acquisitions to build scale and deepen specialist expertise across Europe.

Angel Benguigui, CEO of Econocom Group, said: "This acquisition is fully in line with our strategy of accelerating growth in high-potential markets through targeted, value-creating partnerships. Bagnetti's recognized expertise and long-lasting client relationships, combined with Econocom's scale and technology portfolio, will strengthen our ability to support organisations, particularly in the public sector, through every stage of their digital transformation."

Expanding footprint and strengthening capabilities in a consolidating IT market

The transaction represents a new milestone in Econocom's growth strategy in the Italian market, enabling the Group to expand its local footprint, while strengthening its specialist capabilities in IT services and in the public sector segment. This acquisition strengthens Econocom's ability to address high-potential markets and territories and is aligned with 'One Econocom' plan, focused on tactical and selective acquisitions of complementary specialists.

Over the years, Bagnetti has built a distinctive market positioning through an integrated offer combining hardware and software distribution with high value-added professional services. The company benefits from long-term relationships with key public and private clients and from strategic partnerships with leading international technology vendors.

Leveraging key digital megatrends to drive long-term growth and scale

With this acquisition, Econocom reinforces its position as one of the leading industrial consolidators in the Italian IT market and strengthens its role as a technology partner supporting the entire digital transformation lifecycle of organisations, from consulting to implementation and managed services.

This strategic move is underpinned by strong growth drivers, notably the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, increasing cybersecurity needs, the modernisation of IT infrastructures, the expansion of managed services, and sustained investments in public sector digitalisation. Additional momentum is expected from the defence sector and selected vertical markets where both companies already have an established presence. The transaction will unlock significant commercial synergies through cross-selling and up-selling initiatives, leveraging highly complementary capabilities and customer bases.

"I am delighted to welcome the Bagnetti teams into the Group. Their talent and expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Group. Their arrival strengthens our presence in Central Italy, expands our capabilities and creates new commercial opportunities. Our ambition is to support clients in increasingly complex digital transformation journeys, leveraging specialist expertise, strong technology partnerships and a continuously expanding portfolio of value-added services" said Alessio Lechiara, Country Manager of Econocom Italy. "The IT market is undergoing a profound transformation, characterised by consolidation, increasing specialisation and evolving customer needs."

Bagnetti will continue to be led by its current management team, Claudio Bagnetti, Giancarlo Bagnetti and Daniela Fefè, ensuring full operational continuity and preserving the strong base of expertise and long-standing client relationships developed over time, particularly in the public sector segment. In this context, Giancarlo Bagnetti and Daniela Fefè will serve as Managing Directors, with complementary responsibilities respectively covering general management and support functions, and commercial and operational activities.

"Joining Econocom represents an important growth opportunity for our organisation", said Giancarlo Bagnetti. "The complementarity of our capabilities, our shared industrial vision and access to broader resources will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients and capture new growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive market.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Econocom contact: Asma.mnasser@econocom.com / Laurence.decaux@econocom.com

Myriam Hamza: myriam.hamza@havas.com

Clea Czechowski: clea.czechowski@havas.com

Naïri Khemtemourian: nairi.khemtemourian@havas.com

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