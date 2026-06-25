Successful completion of the financial realignment enables full focus on growth and further strengthening operational excellence

Planned investments in production and logistics will enhance efficiency, flexibility, and delivery capabilities

Further international growth, including expansion into new markets, targeted

LR Health Beauty SE, Europe's leading social commerce company for high-quality nutritional supplements and beauty products, has successfully completed its financial realignment, establishing the foundation for the company's stable and forward-looking development.

With the achievement of the final milestone, an intensive and demanding process has been successfully concluded. LR has fundamentally realigned its financing structure and significantly strengthened its capital base. An initial financing tranche of EUR 10 million was provided at the end of March, followed by a second tranche of the same amount in June.

Jörg Körfer, CEO of LR Health Beauty SE, comments: "The past months have been challenging for many parties involved. We are therefore particularly pleased to have successfully completed the company's financial realignment. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our sales partners, suppliers, employees, and investors who have accompanied and supported us throughout this period. With our newly established financing structure, we now have a substantially stronger foundation for the future. Our focus is now fully directed towards further strengthening our operational capabilities, driving growth, and sustainably enhancing collaboration with our partners."

The new financing structure has enabled the company to significantly and sustainably reduce its debt level. Lower debt service requirements create additional flexibility for targeted investments in key future areas of the company. The most important planned initiatives include:

Investments in production at the Ahlen site to strengthen capacity, efficiency, and flexibility, including the insourcing of a key product

Further development and optimization of logistics processes to enhance efficiency, delivery performance, and service quality

Targeted investments to support international growth, including expansion into new markets

Through these measures, LR is strengthening its position as a reliable partner throughout the entire value chain. The company also reaffirms its clear commitment to quality, delivery reliability, and sustainable growth. With the successful completion of the financial realignment, LR is opening a new chapter built on a solid financial foundation, clear growth ambitions, and a consistent focus on the needs of its partners and customers.

LR Group

Under the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group headquartered in the town of Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and distributes various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive Social Commerce Company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard.

Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a "people business" with a focus on people and personal consultation. In times of changing working environments, the business model is particularly appealing to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence.

The processing of aloe vera has been one of LR's core competencies for over 20 years. Only the leaf's valuable inside is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of the most modern aloe vera production facilities for aloe vera drinking gels in Europe.

In the fall of 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and without the usual red tape in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our Sustainability Report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625829130/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

LR Health Beauty SE

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Phone: +49(0)2382 7658-106

E-mail: a.kellermeyer@LRworld.com

https://ir.lrworld.com/

IR Contact:

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Friedrichstraße 22

65185 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49(0)611 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 205855-66

E-mail: burbach@cometis.de