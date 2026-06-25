ZIGUP plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

25 June 2026

ZIGUP PLC (the "Company")

Change of Director Name and Additional Directorship

Pursuant to UKLR 6.4.6R, the Chairman has notified the Company of the change of her name to Avril Palmer-Lavery. Furthermore, pursuant to UKLR 6.4.9R, the Company announces that Avril Palmer-Lavery will be appointed as Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chair of the Board of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC with effect from 25 June 2026.

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For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1325 467558