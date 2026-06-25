ZIGUP plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
25 June 2026
ZIGUP PLC (the "Company")
Change of Director Name and Additional Directorship
Pursuant to UKLR 6.4.6R, the Chairman has notified the Company of the change of her name to Avril Palmer-Lavery. Furthermore, pursuant to UKLR 6.4.9R, the Company announces that Avril Palmer-Lavery will be appointed as Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chair of the Board of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC with effect from 25 June 2026.
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For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1325 467558
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