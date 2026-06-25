Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE:S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed prospecting and reconnaissance program at the Company's wholly owned Tyee Titanium Project (the "Project") located in eastern Québec.

The program, completed between May 29 and June 14, 2026, focused on ground-truthing priority geophysical targets and advancing the Company's understanding of titanium-bearing mineralization across the property.

Highlights

Six new massive ilmenite occurrences identified during the 2026 field campaign at Tyee

Widespread mineralization supports district-scale titanium potential at Tyee

Historical sampling returned values of up to 36.07% TiO2 across key target areas 1

Results strengthen confidence in geophysical targeting and future drill prioritization

Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Eureka, commented:

"What stands out most from this campaign is the scale and consistency of mineralization encountered across Tyee. Finding oxide mineralization on the majority of field days, including six new massive ilmenite occurrences, is highly encouraging. These results strengthen our belief that Tyee hosts a large-scale titanium system with meaningful discovery potential."

The field program was designed to evaluate high-priority conductivity anomalies identified from historical airborne magnetic and electromagnetic datasets. Prospecting efforts focused primarily on previously unexplored targets across multiple sectors of the property.

The widespread distribution of mineralization observed during the program continues to support management's view that Tyee may host a large-scale titanium-rich mineralized system with significant expansion potential.

The Tyee Project hosts several key titanium-bearing target areas across the property, including NS Trend and East Nugget in the northern portion of the property and Big Tio in the south. Historical grab sampling from these target areas returned values of up to 36.07% TiO2 at Big Tio, 31.89% TiO2 at NS Trend and 34.50% TiO2 at East Nugget, highlighting the Project's high-grade titanium potential.1





Figure 1: Tyee Project map highlighting 2026 prospecting results and key mineralized zones.

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Northern Sector

Prospecting in the northern portion of the property identified new semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization west of the NS Trend showings. Multiple mineralized occurrences were identified, including zones containing visible massive ilmenite and magnetite mineralization.

Central Sector

The central sector produced some of the strongest results from the campaign.

Eureka identified several large conductive zones containing disseminated to semi-massive oxide mineralization in the western portion of the central sector. Several outcrops demonstrated increasingly concentrated oxide mineralization, with localized zones transitioning into massive ilmenite-rich mineralization.

Additional massive ilmenite occurrences were also identified further south near the western property boundary, expanding the known footprint of high-grade mineralized zones within the central sector.

Big Tio Sector

In the southern Big Tio sector, prospecting near the Lac Ledieu showing area resulted in the identification of additional massive ilmenite mineralization exposed in outcrop and nearby angular boulders. These showings align closely with high-conductivity anomalies identified from historical geophysical datasets and further reinforce the prospectivity of the southern portion of the property.

In total, six outcrops of massive ilmenite and numerous additional occurrences of disseminated to semi-massive oxide mineralization were identified during the campaign. Ilmenite appears to be the dominant oxide mineral within the massive facies, while magnetite appears more prevalent in disseminated mineralization.

Titanium feedstock is a strategically important mineral used in aerospace, industrial and pigment applications, with North American supply constrained by limited domestic sources. Eureka believes Tyee represents a compelling opportunity to advance a district-scale titanium project in Québec.





Figure 2: Massive ilmenite mineralization identified during the 2026 prospecting campaign.

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Next Steps

Eureka is currently compiling and interpreting results from the prospecting campaign, including laboratory analysis of collected samples and integration of field observations with historical geophysical datasets.

Given the strong correlation observed between mineralization and conductivity anomalies, the Company is evaluating follow-up geophysical programs, including tighter-spaced electromagnetic surveying over priority corridors, as part of future exploration programs.

The Company expects to provide additional updates in the coming months as assay results are received and follow-up exploration plans are finalized. These results will help guide future exploration, including additional mapping, sampling and drill target generation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

1 Historical surface and grab sample results are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization present on the Property. The historical results referenced herein are disclosed in the independent NI 43-101 technical report for the Property with an effective date of May 2, 2024.

Cautionary Statement

Descriptions of mineralization in this news release are based on field observations and visual estimates only. Rock samples collected during the program remain subject to laboratory analysis, and no assurance can be given that visually observed mineralization will correspond to economically significant grades.

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302843

Source: Eureka Metals Corp.