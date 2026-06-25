2curex AB: Communiqué From The Annual General Meeting On Thursday 25 June 2026 In 2curex Ab

N.B. The English text is an unofficial translation. Today, 25 June 2026, the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of 2cureX AB, reg. no. 559128-0077, was held. Below is a summary of the resolutions passed. All resolutions were passed with the required majority.

Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 25 June 2026 in 2cureX AB

Today, 25 June 2026, the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of 2cureX AB, reg. no. 559128-0077, was held. Below is a summary of the resolutions passed. All resolutions were passed with the required majority.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet (Item 8a)

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet.

Resolution regarding appropriation of the company's profit according to the adopted balance sheet (Item 8b)

The AGM resolved to dispose of the company's profit in accordance with the Board's proposal in the annual report. The AGM resolved that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025.

Discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO (Item 8c)

The AGM resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Determination of the number of Board members and the number of auditors (Item 9)

The AGM resolved that the number of Board members shall amount to five (5). The AGM resolved that one (1) auditor shall be appointed.

Determination of fees for the Board of Directors and the auditor (Item 10)

The AGM resolved that Board fees shall be paid in the amount of SEK 300,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 150,000 to each of the other Board members. Furthermore, the AGM resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices in accordance with customary billing standards.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor (Item 11)

The AGM resolved to re-elect Ole Thastrup, Grith Hagel and Nathaniel Hutley and to newly elect Malgorzata Khrais and Jacob Scott as ordinary Board members. Ole Thastrup was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Tonni Bülow-Nielsen had declined re-election. Furthermore, the AGM resolved to re-elect Martin Gustafsson as the company's auditor until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held next financial year.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association (Item 12)

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to amend the Articles of Association so that the limits for the share capital are changed to not less than SEK 3,190,291.60 and not more than SEK 12,761,166.40, and the limits for the number of shares are changed to not less than 31,902,916 and not more than 127,611,664.

Resolution authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on share issues (Item 13)

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the issue of a maximum number of shares, convertibles and/or warrants that entitle to subscription of, or entail the issue of, a maximum number of shares that fit within the limits of the Articles of Association, with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights. The authorisation may be exercised on one or more occasions and the Board of Directors shall have the right to decide on the detailed issue terms on each individual occasion. In addition to cash payment, payment may also be made with consideration in kind or by set-off, or otherwise with conditions.

In order for the company's current shareholders not to be disadvantaged in relation to the external investor or investors who may subscribe for shares in the company, the Board of Directors considers it appropriate that an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be made at the Board's market-based subscription price, subject to a market-based issue discount where applicable.

Malmö, June 2026

2cureX AB

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

Kenneth Graabek Johansen, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: KGJ@2curex.com

Telephone: +45 23 49 02 27

About 2cureX

2cureX is redefining cancer treatment selection through functional precision oncology. Its proprietary IndiTreat® test family creates thousands of 3D tumor replicas-called tumoroids-from a patient's biopsy to identify which chemotherapy or targeted drugs that are most effective for that specific tumor. The result: real data to drive real decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests target patients with metastatic colorectal cancer:

• IndiTreat® Start (first-line therapy)

• IndiTreat® Extend & Explore (third-line options)



New IndiTreat® versions are in development for earlier-stage colorectal cancer and other GI cancers.

Despite global cancer IVD spending exceeding $17.5 billion annually, fewer than 1 in 3 treatments are guided by a predictive test. IndiTreat® aims to close that gap-bringing clarity to treatment selection and precision to every patient.



2cureX AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 2CUREX, with operational delivery in partnership with 2cureX A/S in Denmark. This cross-border structure powers the company's new commercial strategy, Operation Twin Code-now live.