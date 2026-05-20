2cureX AB: 2cureX AB Expands Functional Precision Medicine Infrastructure Through Strategic Collaboration with StoreMyTumor

2cureX AB today announces the signing of a strategic services and collaboration agreement with StoreMyTumor, a US-based oncology logistics and tumour preservation platform operating under AAA Health Solutions.

The agreement supports the continued expansion of 2cureX AB's broader Functional Precision Medicine infrastructure, including patient access pathways, tumour collection coordination, cryopreservation logistics, and future integration opportunities across decentralised oncology testing workflows.

The collaboration is intended to strengthen operational connectivity between patients, clinics, laboratories, and future testing platforms, supporting the company's broader ecosystem strategy within precision oncology.

StoreMyTumor's tumour preservation and logistics capabilities may also support future applications connected to 2cureX AB's developing TwinCode strategy and broader data-driven oncology initiatives.

"This collaboration represents another important step in the continued development of our broader Functional Precision Medicine infrastructure," said Nat Hutley, CEO of 2cureX AB. "We believe the future of precision oncology will increasingly depend on operational coordination, patient access, and scalable ecosystem partnerships alongside testing technologies themselves."

The agreement is expected to support future commercial and operational opportunities within both European and US precision oncology markets.

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

About 2cureX

2cureX is redefining cancer treatment selection through functional precision oncology. Its proprietary IndiTreat® test family creates thousands of 3D tumor replicas-called tumoroids-from a patient's biopsy to identify which chemotherapy or targeted drugs that are most effective for that specific tumor. The result: real data to drive real decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests target patients with metastatic colorectal cancer:

• IndiTreat® Start (first-line therapy)

• IndiTreat® Extend & Explore (third-line options)



New IndiTreat® versions are in development for earlier-stage colorectal cancer and other GI cancers.

Despite global cancer IVD spending exceeding $17.5 billion annually, fewer than 1 in 3 treatments are guided by a predictive test. IndiTreat® aims to close that gap-bringing clarity to treatment selection and precision to every patient.



2cureX AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 2CUREX, with operational delivery in partnership with 2cureX A/S in Denmark. This cross-border structure powers the company's new commercial strategy, Operation Twin Code-now live.

This information is information that 2cureX is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-20 16:45 CEST.