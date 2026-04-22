2cureX AB: 2cureX AB completes oversubscribed directed issue

2cureX AB ("2cureX" or the "Company") today announces that it has successfully completed an oversubscribed directed share issue of 6,800,000 shares to a select group of international investors (the "Directed Issue"), raising gross proceeds of approximately SEK 7.51 million.

The Directed Issue

The Directed Issue has been carried out by the Board of Directors under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 26 June 2025.

The subscription price has been determined based on the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) over the last ten trading days, reflecting prevailing market conditions.

Following the Directed Issue, the number of shares in the Company will increase from 25,102,916 to 31,902,916, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 21.5%.

The investment consortium was established by Koodos Ltd., a significant shareholder in both 2cureX AB and 2cureX A/S.

Strategic Direction

The successful completion of this oversubscribed financing reflects continued confidence in 2cureX's strategic direction and its role as a commercial platform for functional precision oncology.

Following a relatively quiet start to the year, a number of strategic initiatives have been progressing in parallel, with momentum now beginning to build at pace.

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO of 2cureX AB, commented:

"This investment is a strong signal of alignment from shareholders who understand where we are heading. A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes, and while it may have appeared quiet externally, we are like a duck - calm on the surface but paddling underneath. The foundations are clicking into place, and we are starting to see that translate into real momentum."

Investor Commentary

Gosia (Malgorzata) Khrais, BSc (Hons), PGDip, CQI, investor in the Directed Issue, commented:

"As an investor in both 2cureX AB and 2cureX A/S, and through my involvement in the development of Charnwood Campus Science, Innovation and Technology Park in the UK, I am genuinely excited by the company's direction.

Strong investor alignment and a maturing pipeline are beginning to drive real momentum. A committed group moving towards a shared vision is incredibly powerful, and I have strong confidence in the team's ability to deliver both meaningful clinical impact and long-term shareholder value."

Investor Engagement & Webinar

As part of an enhanced investor engagement programme, 2cureX will host a live webinar on 20 May 2026, where management will present current progress, strategic priorities and upcoming milestones.

Shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to register their interest and receive further updates via the Company's investor relations page:

https://www.2curex.se/investors/ir-contact-2curex/

Further details on the webinar will be communicated in due course.

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

About 2cureX

2cureX is redefining cancer treatment selection through functional precision oncology. Its proprietary IndiTreat® test family creates thousands of 3D tumor replicas-called tumoroids-from a patient's biopsy to identify which chemotherapy or targeted drugs that are most effective for that specific tumor. The result: real data to drive real decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests target patients with metastatic colorectal cancer:

• IndiTreat® Start (first-line therapy)

• IndiTreat® Extend & Explore (third-line options)



New IndiTreat® versions are in development for earlier-stage colorectal cancer and other GI cancers.

Despite global cancer IVD spending exceeding $17.5 billion annually, fewer than 1 in 3 treatments are guided by a predictive test. IndiTreat® aims to close that gap-bringing clarity to treatment selection and precision to every patient.



2cureX AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 2CUREX, with operational delivery in partnership with 2cureX A/S in Denmark. This cross-border structure powers the company's new commercial strategy, Operation Twin Code-now live.

This information is information that 2cureX is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-22 09:25 CEST.