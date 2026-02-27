Yesterday, February 26, 2026, 2cureX AB (the "Company") disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: 2cureX AB Short name 2CUREX ISIN code: SE0010468124

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.