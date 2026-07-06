On February 27, 2026, the shares in Insplorion AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On July 6, 2026, the Company disclosed that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had informed the Company that it does not meet the listing requirement on having ongoing business operations, and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore may initiate a process for delisting the Company's shares from First North Growth Market.

According to item 6.3.1 (b) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on First North pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: 2cureX AB Short name: 2CUREX ISIN code: SE0010468124

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.