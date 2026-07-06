2cureX AB: 2cureX AB accelerates reintegration of operating business into the listed company

2cureX AB (publ) ("2cureX" or the "Company") today announces that it has submitted comprehensive documentation to Nasdaq Stockholm demonstrating the Company's ongoing commercial activities, operational execution and strategic development. At the same time, the Boards of 2cureX AB and 2cureX A/S have decided to accelerate the planned reintegration of the operating business into the listed company.

The private 2cureX A/S will re-enter the listed 2cureX AB.

During the spring of 2024, the Board of 2cureX AB initiated a complete technical transformation of the IndiTreat platform, moving from centralised testing within the Company's own laboratories to decentralised testing directly at hospitals. As financing this transformation proved challenging within the listed environment, a private investor consortium acquired 2cureX A/S to complete the development programme.

With private funding, 2cureX A/S has now completed the technical turnaround of the IndiTreat platform, including the development of the decentralised workflow, associated medical device and the required regulatory development. The Company expects IndiTreat installations to commence during the second half of 2026 at hospitals in Copenhagen (Denmark), Lund (Sweden), Hamburg (Germany) and Madrid (Spain).

The reintegration of 2cureX A/S into the listed company had originally been planned for the autumn of 2026. Following Nasdaq Stockholm's ongoing review of the Company's continuing listing requirements, both Boards have agreed to accelerate this process and are working towards completing the reintegration during August 2026.

In connection with this review, Nasdaq Stockholm has informed the Company that, based on the information currently available to the Exchange, its preliminary assessment is that the Company may not currently fulfil the continuing listing requirements relating to ongoing business operations under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Nasdaq has requested that the Company provide additional supporting information by 14 August 2026. The Company has today submitted extensive documentation evidencing its ongoing business operations, customer activities, commercial execution and strategic initiatives, and will continue to engage constructively with Nasdaq throughout the review process.

The Company will provide further updates regarding the reintegration of 2cureX A/S and the Nasdaq review as soon as appropriate.

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

Kenneth Graabek Johansen, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: KGJ@2curex.com

Telephone: +45 23 49 02 27

About 2cureX

2cureX is redefining cancer treatment selection through functional precision oncology. Its proprietary IndiTreat® test family creates thousands of 3D tumor replicas-called tumoroids-from a patient's biopsy to identify which chemotherapy or targeted drugs that are most effective for that specific tumor. The result: real data to drive real decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests target patients with metastatic colorectal cancer:

• IndiTreat® Start (first-line therapy)

• IndiTreat® Extend & Explore (third-line options)



New IndiTreat® versions are in development for earlier-stage colorectal cancer and other GI cancers.

Despite global cancer IVD spending exceeding $17.5 billion annually, fewer than 1 in 3 treatments are guided by a predictive test. IndiTreat® aims to close that gap-bringing clarity to treatment selection and precision to every patient.



2cureX AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 2CUREX, with operational delivery in partnership with 2cureX A/S in Denmark. This cross-border structure powers the company's new commercial strategy, Operation Twin Code-now live.