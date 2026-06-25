SpectrumOne AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2026

Spectrumone AB's Annual General Meeting was held on June 25, 2026 at Vasagatan 12 in Stockholm.

Income statement and balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet for the Parent Company and the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Balance Sheet for the fiscal year of 2025.

Disposal of profit/loss

The Annual General Meeting decided that no dividend would be paid for the financial year 2025 and the result for the year would be transferred as stated in the Annual report.

Board

The Annual General Meeting gave discharge for the Board Members and the Managing Directors for the fiscal year of 2025. The Annual General Meeting re-elected Fredric Forsman and Cecilia Hjertzell. Lennart Gillberg was elected as a new board member. Fredric Forsman was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting elected the registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, with the Authorized Public Accountant Henrik Boman as Chief Accountant.

Board and audit remuneration

The Annual General Meeting decided to remunerate SEK 300 000 to the Board Chairman and SEK 150 000 to each of the other Board Members. Auditor's remuneration shall be paid in accordance with accepted invoices within the agreed terms.

Authorization

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, to approve a new issue new shares, issue of warrants and/or convertibles against cash payment and/or provisions on apportion or offset. Decisions based on the authorization mean that the number of shares can only increase by a maximum of 50 000 000 shares.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the Company's Articles of Association in order to enable the full exercise of the warrants of series TO 5

Resolution on a rights Issue of warrants of series TO 5

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve a rights issue of warrants of series TO 5.

Resolution to approve the divestment of the company's subsidiary Cloud Explorers AB through purchase rights

The Annual General Meeting approved the divestment of the subsidiary Cloud Explorers AB through purchase rights.

Resolution to approve option programmes in the subsidiary Cloud Explorers AB to the Board of Directors

The General Meeting resolved - in accordance with the resolution adopted by the General Meeting of the subsidiary Cloud Explorers AB - to approve an issue of up to 4,000,000 options directed to members of Cloud Explorers AB's Board of Directors.

Resolution to approve option programmes in the subsidiary Cloud Explorers AB to management and other key personnel

The General Meeting resolved - in accordance with the resolution adopted by the General Meeting of the subsidiary Cloud Explorers AB - to approve an issue of up to 12,000,000 subscription options directed to management and other key personnel of Cloud Explorers AB.

It was noted that all resolutions above were passed unanimously.

For further information contact:

Fredric Forsman

Chairman of the Board

+46 73 978 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com