IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), an implant company specializing in innovative spinal devices and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, has announced its support and participation at the State of Spine Surgery Think Tank, June 25-27 in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

The State of Spine Surgery Think Tank event moves beyond traditional lectures and exhibits to focus on meaningful discussion, practical insights, and real-world challenges facing spine surgeons today.

IMPLANET will be sponsoring two talks at the event:

Safdar Khan, MD, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Vice Chair for Surgical Innovation at UC Davis Health will deliver the Tech Talk; Next-Generation Ultrasonic Osteotomy: Why Olea Changes the Game. Dr. Khan will outline the clinical advantages and differentiated features of the Olea Ultrasonic Osteotome in spine surgery.

Raymund Woo, MD, Director of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery with the AdventHealth Medical Group will present: The Hybrid Revolution-Smarter Fixation for Complex Spinal Deformity. The Tech Talk will focus on Dr. Woo's 10+ year experience and outcomes with hybrid screw/sublaminar band fixation in pediatric spinal deformity.

"We look forward to having this key role at one of the most highly regarded Spine conferences of the year," said Max Painter, Vice President and General Manager of IMPLANET America"We are particularly proud to be supporting the presentations by Dr. Khan and Dr. Woo, two innovative thought leaders that will be sharing information and insights that are consistent with IMPLANET's mission to provide game-changing surgical solutions worldwide."

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-end implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes advanced medical equipment (SMTP and robotics). Its business is built around an innovative solution designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) and the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, characterized by a comprehensive pedicle screw solution co-developed with Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co., Ltd ("Sanyou Medical") under the technological partnership entered into in November 2022. These product lines are complemented by the ranges offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is notably based on full product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking, ANVISA approval in Brazil, and CFDA approval in China. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, the second-largest Chinese manufacturer of medical devices. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated consolidated revenue of €12.5 million in 2025. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

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Contacts:

IMPLANET

US Media Contact

Paul Williams

Tel: 310/569-0023

paul@medialinecommunications.com

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Tél.: +33( 0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu