Preclinical evaluation of the world's first multi-arm surgical robot

In collaboration with the hospital-university teams of the GRECO Robotic Surgery Research Group at the University of Picardie Jules Verne, the SimUSanté Active Learning Simulation Center, and the GRECO EXPER experimentation platform

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for the PEA-PME scheme), a medical technology company specializing in spinal implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announces the installation of 8i Robotics Inc.'s multi-arm surgical robot at Amiens-Picardie University Hospital, within the SimUSanté Active Learning Simulation Center.

The first milestone of this partnership focuses on preclinical research aimed at supporting the European regulatory approval of a surgeon-assisted robotic system for spine surgery. This collaboration brings together the clinical, academic and research expertise of Amiens-Picardie University Hospital, leveraging its hospital-university teams specializing in robotic surgery within SimUSanté, together with the industrial expertise of IMPLANET and 8i Robotics, to evaluate the potential benefits of a multi-arm surgical robot in the planning and execution of spine surgery procedures.

Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer of IMPLANET, stated: "As part of our strategic plan, this tripartite partnership between IMPLANET, 8i Robotics and Amiens-Picardie University Hospital positions IMPLANET at the forefront of the clinical evaluation of a robotic solution that is unique in the world. The technologies developed by 8i Robotics represent the next generation of surgeon-supervised surgical assistance, enabling more efficient robotic procedures while enhancing patient safety. This clinical partnership will initially enable us to rapidly establish additional clinical research collaborations with leading French hospitals, with the objective of completing the regulatory approval process for robotic implant solutions in the European market."

"The installation of the 8i robot represents a significant opportunity for our research and training teams. Through this partnership with IMPLANET and 8i Robotics, we intend to further evaluate innovative technological solutions that have the potential to enhance spine surgery practices," statedDr. François Deroussen

This installation represents the first milestone of the clinical and regulatory partnership between IMPLANET and 8i Robotics. It will support research programs with leading French hospitals and prepare the CE marking of a robotic solution that is unique in Europe. It is fully aligned with IMPLANET's long-term strategy to integrate the latest advances and innovations in spine surgery (including deformity correction systems, minimally invasive product lines, robotics and artificial intelligence) into its commercial offering.

Key technological features:

Multi-arm intelligence : three robotic arms operating in concert-an optical imaging head incorporating a digital microscope and two surgical arms (left and right)-provide comprehensive coverage of the surgical field, extending well beyond conventional pedicle screw guidance.

: three robotic arms operating in concert-an optical imaging head incorporating a digital microscope and two surgical arms (left and right)-provide comprehensive coverage of the surgical field, extending well beyond conventional pedicle screw guidance. Advanced digital microscope: a next-generation integrated surgical microscope provides high-resolution visualization with optical magnification and a long working distance, eliminating the need for a separate surgical microscope. This technology differentiates 8i Robotics from competing multi-arm robotic systems that do not incorporate an integrated microscope.

Next Financial Release

First-Half 2026 Results, September 15, 2026, after market close.

About 8i Robotics Inc.

8i Robotics unveiled the world's first multi-arm humanoid surgical robot for spine and orthopedic surgery at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting held in Chicago in May 2024. 8i Robotics is redefining surgical precision through the integration of advanced robotic technologies, electromagnetic navigation, and digital optical imaging. The Company's flagship platform represents a breakthrough innovation: the world's first multi-arm humanoid surgical robot combining electromagnetic navigation with an integrated digital microscope. Headquartered in Canada, the Company collaborates with partners across North America, Europe, and Asia. 8i Robotics is currently advancing its regulatory submissions while conducting extensive preclinical and clinical studies. The system is not yet commercially available in Canada, the United States, or Europe, pending the required regulatory approvals.

For more information, please visit: www.8irobotics.com.

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-end implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes advanced medical equipment (SMTP and robotics). Its business is built around an innovative solution designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) and the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, characterized by a comprehensive pedicle screw solution co-developed with Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co., Ltd ("Sanyou Medical") under the technological partnership entered into in November 2022. These product lines are complemented by the ranges offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is notably based on full product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking, ANVISA approval in Brazil, and CFDA approval in China. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, the second-largest Chinese manufacturer of medical devices. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated consolidated revenue of €12.5 million in 2025. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

About Amiens-Picardie University Hospital, SimUSanté and GRECO EXPER

A leading healthcare institution, Amiens-Picardie University Hospital (CHU Amiens-Picardie) fulfills four core missions: patient care, research and innovation, education and training, and the development of the medical workforce. As one of the two university hospitals in the Hauts-de-France region and the largest employer in Picardy, CHU Amiens-Picardie is staffed by more than 6,500 healthcare professionals and benefits from state-of-the-art medical facilities. It serves as the leading referral center for the southern Hauts-de-France region, providing both local healthcare services and highly specialized care across the wider Picardy territory, including organ transplantation, oncology, conventional and outpatient surgery, Level III maternity care, and emergency medicine. CHU Amiens-Picardie has also earned numerous national and international recognitions thanks to the expertise, innovation and commitment of its medical teams.

A major contributor to healthcare education, the Hospital works closely with the University of Picardie Jules Verne (UPJV) to train medical and pharmacy students while supporting the expansion of dental education. It also hosts 14 schools and training institutes for allied health professions, together with SimUSanté, a healthcare simulation center recognized as one of Europe's leading facilities.

Supported by an ambitious research and innovation program, CHU Amiens-Picardie pursues a dynamic investment strategy aimed at delivering high-quality and safe patient care. As a key stakeholder in the "City-Hospital Healthcare Plan" and the coordinating institution of the Somme Littoral Sud Regional Hospital Network, which brings together ten public healthcare institutions, the Hospital actively promotes innovation and regional collaboration.

CHU Amiens-Picardie is guided by its commitment to "Excellence on a Human Scale for Every Patient," built upon five core values: Hospitality, Sharing, Excellence, Commitment and Creativity.

Winner of the French National Research Agency's (ANR) IDEFI (Initiatives of Excellence in Innovative Training) program, SimUSanté is now recognized as one of Europe's two largest multidisciplinary healthcare simulation centers. Beyond its educational mission, SimUSanté serves as a strategic platform for research and innovation through highly realistic clinical environments that faithfully replicate professional healthcare settings. These facilities enable the evaluation, validation and industrialization of new healthcare practices and technologies. This unique infrastructure notably enabled the development of PICAR (Process to Innovate in Care Assisted by Robots), an innovative framework placing simulation at the heart of robotic surgery innovation through a mirror operating room equipped with advanced audio-video capture and analysis technologies. This pioneering concept has contributed to remarkable achievements, including eight world-first surgical procedures performed at CHU Amiens-Picardie in less than ten years.

Selected in 2024 under the call for projects launched by the Banque des Territoires on behalf of the French Government as part of the France 2030 Digital Health Acceleration Strategy, GRECO EXPER is an Experimental Innovation Hub dedicated to digital health, artificial intelligence and interventional medicine. GRECO EXPER is led by a consortium coordinated by CHU Amiens-Picardie, bringing together the University of Picardie Jules Verne (UPJV), SATT Nord (Technology Transfer Acceleration Company), Numih France, and innov'a, with the support of France Assos Santé.

For more information, please visit www.chu-amiens.fr www.simusante.fr

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Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com



NewCap

Investor Medias Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Tél.: +33(0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu