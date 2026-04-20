Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, éligible PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting was held on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CEST at the Company's registered office, in Martillac (FRANCE).

The number of shares held by shareholders present, represented or having voted by mail was 103,301,440, representing a quorum of 71.83%.

All the resolutions of this Annual General Meeting were adopted. Among the resolutions adopted was the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Michael Liu and Mr. David Fan as directors for a further three-year term.

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website: https://www.implanet-invest.com/en/assemblee-generale

Next Financial Release

H1 2026 revenue, July 7, 2026, after market close.

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-end implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes advanced medical equipment (SMTP and robotics). Its business is built around an innovative solution designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) and the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, characterized by a comprehensive pedicle screw solution co-developed with Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co., Ltd ("Sanyou Medical") under the technological partnership entered into in November 2022. These product lines are complemented by the ranges offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is notably based on full product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking, ANVISA approval in Brazil, and CFDA approval in China. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, the second-largest Chinese manufacturer of medical devices. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated consolidated revenue of €12.5 million in 2025. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420648292/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Tél.: +33( 0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu